'Fast X' director Louis Leterrier teases 'apex' of Fast Saga in new behind-the-scenes featurette

"We're at the apex of this franchise," Fast X director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me) declares in a new behind-the-scenes featurette teasing the penultimate chapter in the 22-year-old Fast Saga.

Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) takes the filmmaker's proclamation one step further: "The heart and soul of the Fast & Furious franchise is boots on the ground, on location. The more movies we make, the bigger they get."

"We continue to outdo ourselves," echoes Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker). Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto) adds: "Because we owe it to our fans."

As the action increases, so do the stakes, which couldn't be higher as Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew come face-to-face with the revenge-driven Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), whose motivations stem back to the events of Fast Five. "It's a dream come true," Momoa says of joining the blockbuster series. "It's definitely [on my] bucket list, for sure."

Check out the new behind-the-scenes featurette below:

Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Sung Kang (Han), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), and Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw) return to play their characters from previous installments. Newcomers to the fast-paced franchise include Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Rita Moreno (West Side Story), and Leo Abelo Perry (Cheaper by the Dozen).

"It's been 22 years since we started this Saga," Diesel states in the featurette. "How did we get so lucky to come so far?" He closes out the video with a shoutout to all the fans: "We're so lucky to be able to continue this Saga for all of you."

Longtime Fast & Furious veteran Justin Lin — who shares screenplay credit with Dan Mazeau — is a producer on the film alongside Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers. An eleventh and final movie is currently in development.

Fast X will begin to burn some serious rubber once it hits the big screen on Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now!

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming on Peacock.