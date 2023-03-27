MIchelle Rodriguez after seeing the final shot of 'Fast X': 'What have we done?'

The penultimate installment in The Fast Saga, this spring's Fast X, is set up to be the biggest entry yet in the blockbuster Universal Pictures franchise, and given what went down in F9, that's really saying something. But according to star Michelle Rodriguez, even she wasn't prepared for the film's jaw-dropping conclusion, which sets up the story for the series finale.

RELATED: Fast X director says Jason Momoa's revenge-obsessed villain is 'the anti-Dom'

"I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we're gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X," Rodriguez told Collider during a recent Collider Ladies Night event. "Let’s just put it that way. It’s gonna be like, ‘Really? What?’ Like that! Like that's how I was in theater. I was like, ‘Oh my god. What have we done?’”

Of course, Rodriguez did not elaborate on exactly what she saw that left her feeling so surprised, but if previous films in the series have taught us anything, it's that we should expect the unexpected. The last film showed us a looming showdown between Han (Sung Kang) and Shaw (Jason Statham) that's been years-in-the-making, so basically anything could happen next.

And if the trailers for the new film are to be believed, it feels like all bets are off for Fast X, which will pit the Toretto family against the enigmatic and flamboyant Dante (Jason Momoa), a very dangerous man who's looking to get revenge for everything that went down in Brazil way back during the events of Fast Five, even if that means targeting Letty (Rodriguez) and Dom's (Vin Diesel) own son. Rodriguez didn't spill too much about Dante's plans, but she did have plenty of nice things to say about Momoa's performance, and even went so far as to call him the best "male villain" the franchise has seen so far.

What will Dante manage to do to the Toretto family, and how will it set up the events of the eleventh and final installment in the saga? What does it all have to do with that mysterious end-credits cameo we've heard whispers about? Find out when Fast X hits theaters May 19.