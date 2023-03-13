'Fast X' will reportedly feature an end credits tag with a surprise cameo - but who could it be?

In the age of the MCU and mega-blockbuster franchises, this should come as no surprise.

Like death and taxes, post-credit scenes are pretty much a given in the current age of the MCU and mega-blockbuster franchises. The vast majority could be seen as jumping on the Marvel Studios bandwagon, of course, but the Fast & Furious series is no fair weather subscriber to the Hollywood trend.

The high-octane property has been well-acquainted with the concept of bonus tags since it first drove onto the screen — and into our hearts — more than 20 years ago. And now, the latest edition of The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter brings word that the longstanding tradition will continue in Fast X (opening in theaters everywhere this May).

THR reports that "there is still a little work being done" on the fast-paced tentpole from Universal Pictures. "The Vin Diesel movie is shooting a button or tag today that may or may not have a guest cameo. Our lips aren't saying any more than that."

So who could be making a surprise appearance and/or return to the Fast Saga as it runs out of asphalt?

MovieWeb points to a story from The Direct, which alleges that Gal Gadot could be reprising the role of Gisele Yashar in the penultimate chapter. The character made her debut in 2009's Fast & Furious and fast (pun very much intended) became an integral member of the Toretto crew before meeting her demise in Fast & Furious 6 four years later.

But if Han's return in F9 taught us anything, it's that death is always reversible in this world. There's also the possibility we might see Luke Hobbs again, although Dwayne Johnson's much-publicized feud with Diesel puts those odds at slim-to-none.

Written by the trio of Justin Lin, Dan Mazeau, and Zach Dean, Fast X was directed by Louis Leterrier. The veteran of the Transporter and Now You See Me franchises stepped up to helm the project after Lin decided to take his hands off the proverbial wheel, while remaining on board as writer and producer. Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent are also producers. Executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19.

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming on Peacock. If you want even more Vin Diesel action, then check out Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick.