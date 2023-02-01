All the sci-fi streaming in February 2023: ‘Picard’, ‘Black Panther 2’, 'You’, ‘Harley Quinn’ & more

(top to bottom, L-R) Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 8; Patrick Stewart as Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022); Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in Season 4 Episode 1 of You

(top to bottom, L-R) Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 8; Patrick Stewart as Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022); Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in Season 4 Episode 1 of You Photo: HBO Max; Trae Patton/Paramount+; Marvel Studios and Digital Domain; Netflix

Love is in the air in February, so naturally we’re swooning over some pretty big streaming premieres as Cupid nocks an arrow pointed straight at Valentine’s Day. Amore in all its forms arrives this month to fuel our genre fantasies from sci-fi to horror to anime and beyond…even if things veer obsessively close to creepy stalker territory at times.

Yep, Netflix is bringing back the bad kind of burning passion with the return of psychological thriller series You, while Paramount+ tames things down a bit with this month’s debut of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. Peacock, meanwhile, keeps the murderous mystery train rolling with fresh episodes of Rian Johnson’s detective hit Poker Face; while Harley Quinn hits up HBO Max with a twisted take on amoral affection with her very own Valentine’s Day animated special.

On a more serious note, bereavement and new beginnings will take center stage as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its big streaming debut at Disney+ this month. Elsewhere, Carnival Row mixes creatures and conspiracy for its second and final season at Prime Video, while Apple TV+ kicks off a futuristic new comedy with the series premiere of Hello Tomorrow! Along the way, there’re also new season premieres for Animaniacs and Outer Banks, plus the spectral Netflix comedy We Have a Ghost featuring Stranger Things and Violent Night veteran David Harbour.

Highlights

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+) — Sir Patrick Stewart is set to reunite with the cast of Trek favorites from generations past when the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard premieres at Paramount+ on Feb. 16. Beam up for an amazing assembly of familiar returning faces from Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: The Next Generation; one that includes appearances from LeVar Burton (Geordie La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (Captain Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/Soong/Lore), and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine).

You: Season 4 — Part 1 (Netflix) — Joe (Penn Badgley) is heading to jolly old England to keep love alive (or kill it dead, probably) as psychological creep-fest You embarks on the first installment of what’s billed as a two-part series finale season. Set the date for Feb. 9 — just in time to shred your heart ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+) — Marvel’s somber-yet-sensational sequel to Black Panther arrives at Disney+ on Feb. 1, forging a new future for Wakanda after the untimely passing of King T’Challa (the late, great Chadwick Boseman). Also premiering on Feb. 10 is Dug Days: Carl’s Date, the newest installment in Pixar’s fun Dug Days series of short films inspired by the studio’s 2009 animated blockbuster Up.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special (HBO Max) — Harley (Kaley Cuoco) always wears her heart on her sleeve, so it makes sense that she’s going for broke in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, arriving at HBO Max on Feb. 9. DC’s resident rebel, teases the network, is going to “obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever,” while the rest of Harley’s misfit gang takes, ahem, less conventional measures to finding love (or at least base gratification) as the big date draws near.

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+) — Like a live-action spin through The Jetsons’ retro-futuristic fantasy realm, the new sci-fi comedy series Hello Tomorrow! stars Billy Crudup as a charismatic salesman of the consumer-grade conveniences that we all were promised in those optimistic visions of the future imagined by generations past. What he’s really selling, though, is the dream of living on the Moon — so long, that is, as you’re down to buy into his lunar vacation timeshare scheme.

Carnival Row (Prime Video) — Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne return as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and fairy flame Vignette Stonemoss, respectively, as Carnival Row heads back to Amazon on Feb. 17 for its second and final season. The noir-ish fantasy series puts mythical creatures in society’s crosshairs as cast-off refugees, stranded within a grimy city sprawl that has Bloom’s Philo working the case on a series of unresolved murders.

We Have a Ghost (Netflix) — David Harbour can’t get arrested in We Have a Ghost as Ernest, a Casper-friendly apparition who haunts the home of a teen whose real fear is not being able to mine footage of all the paranormal proceedings for quick YouTube likes. The CIA eventually gets involved as layers of the supernatural mystery begin to peel back, with fun performances from costars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

Poker Face (Peacock) — Accidental detective Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) stays on the run from sketchy Las Vegas stalkers in Rian Johnson’s clever murder mystery series Poker Face, solving fresh crimes along the way as she skips across the country in a busted blue jalopy. Good thing she’s got a preternatural gift for detecting lies, at least: She’ll need it to stay one step ahead of the vile casino bosses who’ll kill to keep her permanently silent.

Peacock

Feb. 1

Battleship, 2012

The Birds, 1963

Brazil, 1985

Drive Angry, 2011

Elysium, 2013

Frenzy, 1972

I, Robot, 2004

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012

Marnie, 1964

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

Mystery Men, 1999

Psycho, 1960

Saboteur, 1942

Shrek Forever After, 2010

La Brea, Season 2, New episodes (NBC)

Feb. 2

The Ark, Season 1, New episode (SYFY)

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 7

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)

Feb. 8

La Brea, Season 2, New episode (NBC)

Feb. 9

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 14

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)

Feb. 15

La Brea, Season 2, New episode (NBC)

Feb. 16

The Ark, Season 1, New episode (SYFY)

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 21

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)

Feb. 22

La Brea, Season 2, New episode (NBC)

Feb. 23

The Ark, Season 1, New episode (SYFY)

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

Feb. 28

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)

Disney+

Feb. 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

National Treasure: Edge of History (Ep. 9)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 6)

Feb. 3

The Owl House (Season 3)

The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1 & 2)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled — The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

National Treasure: Edge of History (Season 1, Ep. 10)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Eps. 7 & 8)

Feb. 10

House of Darkness

Dug Days: Carl’s Date (Pixar short)

Marvel Studios Legends: Ant-Man, Hank & Janet, Wasp

Feb. 15

Mars (Season 1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1 — 6 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1 premiere — all episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 9)

Feb. 22

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Premiere — all episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 10)

Netflix

Feb. 1

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) — Netflix Original

Flushed Away (2006)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Feb. 2

Freeridge (Season 1) — Netflix Original

Make My Day (Season 1) — Netflix Original

Feb. 3

Class (Season 1) — Netflix Original

Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023) — Netflix Original

Feb. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

Feb. 9

You (Season 4 – Part 1) — Netflix Original

Feb. 14

Re/Member (2023) — Netflix Original

Feb. 15

Possessed / Rasuk (2022)

Red Rose (Season 1) — Netflix Original

Feb. 16

Aggretsuko (Season 5) — Netflix Original

Ouija (2014)

Feb. 17

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) — Netflix Original

Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original

Feb. 22

Triptych (Season 1) — Netflix Original

Feb. 23

Outer Banks (Season 3) — Netflix Original

Feb. 24

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) — Netflix Original

We Have a Ghost (2023) — Netflix Original

Hulu

Feb. 1

2012 (2009)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Naruto Shippuden (Season 7, Eps 378-389)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

The Watch (2011)

Feb. 2

I’m Totally Fine (2022)

Feb. 3

Burn (2019)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Feb. 4

Project Legion (2022)

Feb. 9

Not Dead Yet (Series Premiere)

Piggy (2022)

Feb. 10

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

Feb. 15

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Craig of the Creek – Season 4C

Feb. 17

Animaniacs – Season 3

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

Feb. 19

Slayers (2022)

Feb. 23

Snowfall (Season 6 premiere)

Feb. 24

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Feb. 26

Iron Mask (2019)

HBO Max

Feb. 1

Blair Witch

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Casino Royale

Catch Me If You Can

Cooties

Diamonds Are Forever

Dr. No

Goldeneye

Hannibal

How I Live Now

I Am Wrath

Live Free or Die Hard

Mannequin Two: On the Move

Mermaids

Moonraker

Octopussy

Quantum of Solace

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Superbad

Sleepy Hollow

Space is the Place

The Crazies

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Silence of the Lambs

The Terminator

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Village of the Damned

War of the Worlds

White Bird In A Blizzard

You Only Live Twice

Feb. 3

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Feb. 5

The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 4)

Feb. 6

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood (Premiere)

Feb. 7

Edge of Tomorrow

Feb. 8

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

Feb. 9

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special

Feb. 12

The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 5)

Feb. 14

King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim



Feb. 17

Poor Devil — Season 1 Premiere

Feb. 19

The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 6)

Feb. 20

Ballmastrz: Rubicon

Feb. 23

Gravity

Feb. 26

The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 7)

Paramount+

Feb. 1

Addams Family Values

Adventureland

Asylum

Barbarella

Bewitched

Carriers

Christine

Cool World

Cruel Intentions

Edward Scissorhands

Ella Enchanted

Event Horizon

Fist of Fury

Goldfinger

King Kong

Never Say Never Again

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Serendipity

Stealth

Tank Girl

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Spy Who Loved Me

Turbulence

Feb. 2

Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 2)

Feb. 6

Devil’s Workshop

Feb. 9

Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 3)

Feb. 16

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3 premiere)

Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 4)

Feb. 18

Cloverfield

Feb. 23

Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 5)

Prime Video

Feb. 1

Alex Cross

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

I, Robot

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

King Kong

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Scary Movie 4

Shrek

Shrek 2

Turbulence

Feb. 7

Beast

Feb. 14

Halloween Ends

Feb. 17

Carnival Row (Season 2 premiere)

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Feb. 21

Smile

Feb. 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Apple TV+

Feb. 3

Servant (Season 4, Ep. 4)

Feb. 10

Servant (Season 4, Ep. 5)

Feb. 17

Servant (Season 4, Ep. 6)

Hello Tomorrow! (Series premiere)

Feb. 24

Servant (Season 4, Ep. 7)

Liaison (Series premiere)

Hello Tomorrow! (New episode)