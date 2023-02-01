Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the sci-fi streaming in February 2023: ‘Picard’, ‘Black Panther 2’, 'You’, ‘Harley Quinn’ & more
Jean-Luc Picard embarks on a final mission, while Wakanda Forever heads to the small screen.
Love is in the air in February, so naturally we’re swooning over some pretty big streaming premieres as Cupid nocks an arrow pointed straight at Valentine’s Day. Amore in all its forms arrives this month to fuel our genre fantasies from sci-fi to horror to anime and beyond…even if things veer obsessively close to creepy stalker territory at times.
Yep, Netflix is bringing back the bad kind of burning passion with the return of psychological thriller series You, while Paramount+ tames things down a bit with this month’s debut of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. Peacock, meanwhile, keeps the murderous mystery train rolling with fresh episodes of Rian Johnson’s detective hit Poker Face; while Harley Quinn hits up HBO Max with a twisted take on amoral affection with her very own Valentine’s Day animated special.
On a more serious note, bereavement and new beginnings will take center stage as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its big streaming debut at Disney+ this month. Elsewhere, Carnival Row mixes creatures and conspiracy for its second and final season at Prime Video, while Apple TV+ kicks off a futuristic new comedy with the series premiere of Hello Tomorrow! Along the way, there’re also new season premieres for Animaniacs and Outer Banks, plus the spectral Netflix comedy We Have a Ghost featuring Stranger Things and Violent Night veteran David Harbour.
Highlights
Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+) — Sir Patrick Stewart is set to reunite with the cast of Trek favorites from generations past when the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard premieres at Paramount+ on Feb. 16. Beam up for an amazing assembly of familiar returning faces from Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: The Next Generation; one that includes appearances from LeVar Burton (Geordie La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (Captain Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/Soong/Lore), and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine).
You: Season 4 — Part 1 (Netflix) — Joe (Penn Badgley) is heading to jolly old England to keep love alive (or kill it dead, probably) as psychological creep-fest You embarks on the first installment of what’s billed as a two-part series finale season. Set the date for Feb. 9 — just in time to shred your heart ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+) — Marvel’s somber-yet-sensational sequel to Black Panther arrives at Disney+ on Feb. 1, forging a new future for Wakanda after the untimely passing of King T’Challa (the late, great Chadwick Boseman). Also premiering on Feb. 10 is Dug Days: Carl’s Date, the newest installment in Pixar’s fun Dug Days series of short films inspired by the studio’s 2009 animated blockbuster Up.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special (HBO Max) — Harley (Kaley Cuoco) always wears her heart on her sleeve, so it makes sense that she’s going for broke in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, arriving at HBO Max on Feb. 9. DC’s resident rebel, teases the network, is going to “obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever,” while the rest of Harley’s misfit gang takes, ahem, less conventional measures to finding love (or at least base gratification) as the big date draws near.
Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+) — Like a live-action spin through The Jetsons’ retro-futuristic fantasy realm, the new sci-fi comedy series Hello Tomorrow! stars Billy Crudup as a charismatic salesman of the consumer-grade conveniences that we all were promised in those optimistic visions of the future imagined by generations past. What he’s really selling, though, is the dream of living on the Moon — so long, that is, as you’re down to buy into his lunar vacation timeshare scheme.
Carnival Row (Prime Video) — Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne return as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and fairy flame Vignette Stonemoss, respectively, as Carnival Row heads back to Amazon on Feb. 17 for its second and final season. The noir-ish fantasy series puts mythical creatures in society’s crosshairs as cast-off refugees, stranded within a grimy city sprawl that has Bloom’s Philo working the case on a series of unresolved murders.
We Have a Ghost (Netflix) — David Harbour can’t get arrested in We Have a Ghost as Ernest, a Casper-friendly apparition who haunts the home of a teen whose real fear is not being able to mine footage of all the paranormal proceedings for quick YouTube likes. The CIA eventually gets involved as layers of the supernatural mystery begin to peel back, with fun performances from costars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).
Poker Face (Peacock) — Accidental detective Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) stays on the run from sketchy Las Vegas stalkers in Rian Johnson’s clever murder mystery series Poker Face, solving fresh crimes along the way as she skips across the country in a busted blue jalopy. Good thing she’s got a preternatural gift for detecting lies, at least: She’ll need it to stay one step ahead of the vile casino bosses who’ll kill to keep her permanently silent.
Peacock
Feb. 1
Battleship, 2012
The Birds, 1963
Brazil, 1985
Drive Angry, 2011
Elysium, 2013
Frenzy, 1972
I, Robot, 2004
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Marnie, 1964
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
Men in Black III, 2012
Mystery Men, 1999
Psycho, 1960
Saboteur, 1942
Shrek Forever After, 2010
La Brea, Season 2, New episodes (NBC)
Feb. 2
The Ark, Season 1, New episode (SYFY)
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 7
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)
Feb. 8
La Brea, Season 2, New episode (NBC)
Feb. 9
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 14
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)
Feb. 15
La Brea, Season 2, New episode (NBC)
Feb. 16
The Ark, Season 1, New episode (SYFY)
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 21
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)
Feb. 22
La Brea, Season 2, New episode (NBC)
Feb. 23
The Ark, Season 1, New episode (SYFY)
Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Feb. 28
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New episode (NBC)
Disney+
Feb. 1
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
National Treasure: Edge of History (Ep. 9)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 6)
Feb. 3
The Owl House (Season 3)
The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1 & 2)
Marvel Studios’ Assembled — The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
National Treasure: Edge of History (Season 1, Ep. 10)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Eps. 7 & 8)
Feb. 10
House of Darkness
Dug Days: Carl’s Date (Pixar short)
Marvel Studios Legends: Ant-Man, Hank & Janet, Wasp
Feb. 15
Mars (Season 1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1 — 6 episodes)
Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1 premiere — all episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 9)
Feb. 22
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Premiere — all episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Ep. 10)
Netflix
Feb. 1
Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) — Netflix Original
Flushed Away (2006)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
Feb. 2
Freeridge (Season 1) — Netflix Original
Make My Day (Season 1) — Netflix Original
Feb. 3
Class (Season 1) — Netflix Original
Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023) — Netflix Original
Feb. 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)
Feb. 9
You (Season 4 – Part 1) — Netflix Original
Feb. 14
Re/Member (2023) — Netflix Original
Feb. 15
Possessed / Rasuk (2022)
Red Rose (Season 1) — Netflix Original
Feb. 16
Aggretsuko (Season 5) — Netflix Original
Ouija (2014)
Feb. 17
A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) — Netflix Original
Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original
Feb. 22
Triptych (Season 1) — Netflix Original
Feb. 23
Outer Banks (Season 3) — Netflix Original
Feb. 24
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) — Netflix Original
We Have a Ghost (2023) — Netflix Original
Hulu
Feb. 1
2012 (2009)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Green Mile (1999)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
Madeline (1998)
Man on Fire (1987)
Naruto Shippuden (Season 7, Eps 378-389)
Superbad (2007)
Surrogates (2009)
The Watch (2011)
Feb. 2
I’m Totally Fine (2022)
Feb. 3
Burn (2019)
Haunt (2019)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
Feb. 4
Project Legion (2022)
Feb. 9
Not Dead Yet (Series Premiere)
Piggy (2022)
Feb. 10
The Perfect Weapon (2016)
Pound of Flesh (2015)
Something in the Dirt (2021)
Feb. 15
Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
Craig of the Creek – Season 4C
Feb. 17
Animaniacs – Season 3
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022)
Rogue Agent (2022)
Shut In (2015)
Feb. 19
Slayers (2022)
Feb. 23
Snowfall (Season 6 premiere)
Feb. 24
Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
The Reef: Stalked (2022)
Feb. 26
Iron Mask (2019)
HBO Max
Feb. 1
Blair Witch
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Casino Royale
Catch Me If You Can
Cooties
Diamonds Are Forever
Dr. No
Goldeneye
Hannibal
How I Live Now
I Am Wrath
Live Free or Die Hard
Mannequin Two: On the Move
Mermaids
Moonraker
Octopussy
Quantum of Solace
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Superbad
Sleepy Hollow
Space is the Place
The Crazies
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Silence of the Lambs
The Terminator
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Village of the Damned
War of the Worlds
White Bird In A Blizzard
You Only Live Twice
Feb. 3
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Feb. 5
The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 4)
Feb. 6
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood (Premiere)
Feb. 7
Edge of Tomorrow
Feb. 8
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
Feb. 9
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special
Feb. 12
The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 5)
Feb. 14
King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim
Feb. 17
Poor Devil — Season 1 Premiere
Feb. 19
The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 6)
Feb. 20
Ballmastrz: Rubicon
Feb. 23
Gravity
Feb. 26
The Last of Us (Season 1, Ep. 7)
Paramount+
Feb. 1
Addams Family Values
Adventureland
Asylum
Barbarella
Bewitched
Carriers
Christine
Cool World
Cruel Intentions
Edward Scissorhands
Ella Enchanted
Event Horizon
Fist of Fury
Goldfinger
King Kong
Never Say Never Again
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Serendipity
Stealth
Tank Girl
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Spy Who Loved Me
Turbulence
Feb. 2
Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 2)
Feb. 6
Devil’s Workshop
Feb. 9
Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 3)
Feb. 16
Star Trek: Picard (Season 3 premiere)
Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 4)
Feb. 18
Cloverfield
Feb. 23
Wolf Pack (Season 1, Ep. 5)
Prime Video
Feb. 1
Alex Cross
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
I, Robot
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
King Kong
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Scary Movie 4
Shrek
Shrek 2
Turbulence
Feb. 7
Beast
Feb. 14
Halloween Ends
Feb. 17
Carnival Row (Season 2 premiere)
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Feb. 21
Smile
Feb. 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Apple TV+
Feb. 3
Servant (Season 4, Ep. 4)
Feb. 10
Servant (Season 4, Ep. 5)
Feb. 17
Servant (Season 4, Ep. 6)
Hello Tomorrow! (Series premiere)
Feb. 24
Servant (Season 4, Ep. 7)
Liaison (Series premiere)
Hello Tomorrow! (New episode)