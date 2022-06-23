Firefly’s Nathan Fillion says he’d still work with Joss Whedon ‘in a second,’ despite allegations

Fans have been clamoring for more of the beloved sci-fi space western Firefly ever since Fox pulled the plug on the one-season wonder in 2002 — and even the 2005 follow-up film Serenity couldn’t keep them happy.

Though it seemed like any glimmer of hope for more Firefly died when misconduct allegations surfaced against creator Joss Whedon, original Firefly star Nathan Fillion say’s he’d still take Whedon’s call “in a second” to work together, if it ever came.

Fillion, who starred in Firefly as Capt. Mal Reynolds, told Michael Rosenbaum during his Inside of You podcast that he’s aware of the complaints against Whedon that surfaced in recent years related to the creator’s time on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, as well as his tenure finishing the theatrical cut of Justice League. The allegations — coming from actors like Justice League’s Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot, as well as Buffy and Angel alum Charisma Carpenter — include alleged abuse of power on-set, and abusive and inappropriate conduct.

“I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention Firefly. I had an entirely – that was not my experience with that man,” Fillion said on the podcast. He went on to describe the Whedon he knows as “funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented” and “maybe a little haunted.” He went on to note that “by his own admission that guy’s a work in progress and I appreciate that,” but added he would still “work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second.”

He also revealed the old cast and crew of Firefly still bounce around ideas about a revival, adding they still “talk, we joke, we fantasize,” about bringing the show back to life for some new adventures. As for continuing the show without Whedon, if the studio decided to cash in on the IP with a reboot or revival without his involvement? Fillion said it’d be “heartbreak” to try and return to that world without the man who dreamed it up in the first place.

Whedon responded to some of the allegations against him in a lengthy New York Magazine profile earlier this year, refuting some of the more serious allegations like threatening the careers of actors or physically grabbing crew members.

Since the allegations surfaced, Whedon hasn’t had much on his creative plate. He created the HBO fantasy series The Nevers, but departed the project midway through production. The series has aired some episodes, but remains on a lengthy hiatus, with the back half of its first season expected to air at some point in 2022.

