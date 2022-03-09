The Guardian is coming (?!) in exclusive first look at Episode 7 of ‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’

New episodes of Astrid & Lilly Save the World premiere on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The Guardian is coming to get you! Assuming he’s real, of course. SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at tonight’s new Astrid & Lilly Save the World episode on SYFY where Astrid and Lilly (Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin) are trying to find out about a so-called Guardian that may or may not be something really, really evil.

Last week’s monster, Kevin, said something about a big new scary in town, and the two go to Brutus (Olivier Renaud) to get the skinny. “The Guardian is a mega-powerful, ancient human that came to my dimension over 1,000 years ago from Earth and caused catastrophic death and destruction by trying to open all the portals at once,” Brutus tells them.

Yikes! Sounds bad, but then Brutus goes on to tell Astrid and Lilly not to fret. “The Guardian is a story monster that parents tell their hatchlings to scare them into behaving. It's like your Santa Claus.”

Does this mean that the Guardian isn’t real (or that Santa Claus is?!)

We don’t know for sure, but it’s a good guess that the Guardian is a real thing, and a monster of the human kind that Astrid and Lilly will have to deal with. Will the Guardian be as jolly as Santa? I’m sure Astrid and Lilly hope so, but odds, sadly, aren’t in their favor.

Episode 7 of Astrid & Lilly Save the World ("Lips")