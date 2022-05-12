First look at Peacock slasher 'They/Them' reveals LGBTQIA+ cast facing horror of gay conversion camp

(l-r) Carrie Preston as Cora Whistler, Anna Chlumsky as Molly, Boone Platt as Zane, Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler on Peacock's 'They/Them'

(l-r) Carrie Preston as Cora Whistler, Anna Chlumsky as Molly, Boone Platt as Zane, Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler on Peacock's 'They/Them' Photo: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peacock

They/Them (pronounced "They-slash-Them"), a Peacock original horror film that tells a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp, will be coming to Peacock on August 5. The streaming platform announced the news today while releasing some first-look images of the campers, as well as the camp director played by Kevin Bacon.

The Blumhouse-produced slasher flick comes from Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, Penny Dreadful), who is making his directorial debut.

“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I've loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent 'the other' and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden,” Logan said in a statement. “I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they're going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming, also shared her excitement about Peacock exclusively streaming They/Them. “The film is not only entertaining and thrilling, but also empowers its audience with its message of acceptance in a way that only a creator like John Logan could imagine and then bring to life,” she said.

In They/Them, several queer campers at Whistler Camp find they must work together to protect themselves from an unidentified axe murderer who starts, in typical slasher film fashion, to murder people.

In addition to Bacon, the film stars Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, Veep), Theo Germaine (The Politician), Carrie Preston (Dr. Death), Quei Tann (How to Get Away with Murder, Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart), Monique Kim (High Expectasians, Looks That Kill), Anna Lore (Doom Patrol), Cooper Koch (Less Than Zero), and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons).

Check out the additional first images below to get you in the slashing mood before They/Them premieres on Peacock on Friday, August 5.

(l-r) Cooper Koch as Stu, Anna Lore as Kim, Monique Kim as Veronica, Quei Tann as Alexandra, Austin Crute as Toby, Darwin del Fabro as Gabriel, Theo Germaine as Jordan in Peacock's 'They/Them' Photo: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peacock

(l-r) Monique Kim as Veronica, Anna Lore as Kim in Peacock's 'They/Them' Photo: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peacock

Anna Chlumsky as Molly in Peacock's 'They/Them' Photo: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peacock

(l-r) Theo Germaine as Jordan, Austin Crute as Toby in Peacock's 'They/Them' Photo: Josh Stringer/Blumhouse/Peacock