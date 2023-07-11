Oppenheimer First Reactions: Christopher Nolan's "Stunning" New Film Praised as a "Total Knockout"

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer may be about the bomb, but it's probably safe to say it won't be a bomb, not after the effusive reception the film received at its world premiere in Paris, France tonight.

With first reactions now coming in via Twitter, critics are gushing over the epic historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project racing against the Nazis to develop the first atomic bomb, particularly the nuanced character study of the titular scientist played Cillian Murphy, the dynamite ensemble cast, and just how damn gorgeous the movie looks in Imax 70mm. There were even a few folks calling it the best movie of the year.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Went So Method He Used Actual Scientists as Extras on Oppenheimer

First reactions from Oppenheimer's world premiere in Paris

Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else. — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) July 11, 2023

#Oppenheimer is my film of the year.



Christopher Nolan makes 3 hours fly in stunning form. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. are incredibly strong.



The story is chilling in the tragic sense of World War II’s lack of humanity and on intimate human levels.



Stunning and scary. pic.twitter.com/TkxJeGfd5E — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 11, 2023

OPPENHEIMER is...incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is "fearsome." A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 11, 2023

Praise for Cillian Murphy

After five previous roles in Nolan-directed projects, Murphy finally gets his chance to shine in the lead. And judging from the first reactions, he nailed it. Matt Maytum calls the film a "character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy." Ben Mekler notes that Murphy "transforms into the destroyer of worlds."

#OPPENHEIMER may be Nolan's masterpiece. A chilling, galvanizing spectacle anchored by astounding performances. Cillian Murphy transforms into the destroyer of worlds while Matt Damon's Dick Shitless brings charming levity. This is a *movie* movie and a definite Oscar contender — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) July 11, 2023

#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow — Matt Maytum (@mattmaytum) July 11, 2023

Expect Oscar nods for #Oppenheimer - Cillian, Blunt & Downey Jr. are all phenomenal. Loved seeing Downey getting such a meaty role! So good. The direction, editing, sound, cinematography… everything in this is just top tier. I became an even bigger Nolan fan after watching it. pic.twitter.com/5SalqRkQWr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 11, 2023

Praise for Oppenheimer's ensemble cast

There's also abundant praise the for the ensemble, which features A-list talent all around, including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, and more. Lindsey Bahr raved about the "nuanced performances" from the cast, even "some just for a scene." Sean O'Connell says "The entire cast is outstanding, and while the history is DENSE, it’s Nolan’s most streamlined and accessible."

Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) July 11, 2023

I think #Oppenheimer is Nolan’s JFK. And I LOVE LOVE LOVE JFK. Cillian Murphy mesmerizes in a star-studded moral quandary about Scientific Theory becoming deadly fact. The entire cast is outstanding, and while the history is DENSE, it’s Nolan’s most streamlined and accessible. pic.twitter.com/S8B2wAgzEb — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) July 11, 2023

Totally absorbed in OPPENHEIMER, a dense, talkie, tense film partly about the bomb, mostly about how doomed we are. Happy summer! Murphy is good, but the support essential: Damon, Downey Jr & Ehrenreich even bring gags. An audacious, inventive, complex film to rattle its audience — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) July 11, 2023

Praise for Oppenheimer's cinematography

First reactions are also taking note of how gorgeous the film looks, particularly in IMAX 70mm. There's even some callouts to Nolan's longtime cinematographer, Hoyte van Hoytema. Steven Weintraub calls the film "incredible," while noting "every aspect of the film is worth talking about from the brilliant performances, to #HoytevanHoytema's amazing work behind the camera, to the way Nolan tells the story. The 3 hour run time flies by. See it in

@IMAX 70mm if you can." Simon Thomson says "Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of [Nolan's] vision is breathtaking."

RELATED: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan Reveals IMAX Secrets in New Featurette As Tickets Go on Sale

#ChristopherNolan's #Oppenheimer is incredible. Every aspect of the film is worth talking about from the brilliant performances, to #HoytevanHoytema's amazing work behind the camera, to the way Nolan tells the story. The 3 hour run time flies by. See it in @IMAX 70mm if you can. pic.twitter.com/8mPVJGALKu — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 11, 2023

#Oppenheimer is powerful stuff. Cillian Murphy’s flawless awards worthy performance is next level. Every player in this rich ensemble cast is at the top of their game. Christopher Nolan’s haunting opus is remarkable and Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of his vision is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/oRFAVM64Kg — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 11, 2023

Oppenheimer, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, drops with a bang July 21. Click here to pick up tickets!