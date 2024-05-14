The British heartthrob had quoted Samuel L. Jackson from the original Jurassic Park in a foreshadowing Instagram post.

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey Set to Star in New Jurassic World Movie: Everything We Know

Jonathan Bailey is going from the Land of Oz to Jurassic World.

The British heartthrob is about to be seeing green as Fiyero, Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) love interest, in the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked, which is flying into theaters on November 27, 2024.

And that's not the only sure-to-be box office hit that Bailey will be starring in. On May 13, the actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss projects including the upcoming Wicked. Fallon presented a picture of him riding the Jurassic World ride alone at Universal Studios — which was actually a hint about some exciting casting news.

"We have a little news we can share tonight... You're going to be starring as lead in the new Jurassic World movie!" said Fallon, holding up a photo of Bailey flashing peace signs on the ride.

"I am freaking out," Bailey admitted. "It's dated the 9th of April, so I've sat with the secret for about a month and a bit," he said as he pointed to the Instagram post.

"It's mind-blowing and it's brilliant. I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family... I had got nightmares for 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true," Bailey added.

When is the new Jurassic World movie coming out?

Jonathan Bailey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Episode 1972 on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

While plot details remain a closely-kept secret, we do know that the new dino-centric movie (the fourth in the Jurassic World franchise) will hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

Jurassic World originally came out in 2015, and was followed by a pair of sequels: 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2022’s Dominion.

There's no word whether Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the stars of the Jurassic World trilogy, will be back. But with or without them, it's safe to assume that Bailey will be trying to outrun a raptor or two.