Do you think they can get Owen Grady on the line for an assist this season?

First Trailer For Third and Final Season of La Brea Goes Full Jurassic World

La Brea fans, we have some great news! NBC announced on January 31, 2023 that the time-traveling sci-fi series has been renewed for Season 3. That means we're in for yet another exciting season full of mystery as the La Brea sinkhole survivors navigate the world of 10,000 B.C. and beyond.

While not much is known yet about the third season, we have everything you need to know — so far— about La Brea Season 3 ahead. Check back in with us in the months ahead for the latest updates.

When does La Brea Season 3 premiere?

La Brea Season 3 premieres Tuesday, January 9 at 9/8c. It will then air Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock. This will be the show's final season.

Dr. Sam (Jon Seda) appears in a scene from La Brea, Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Is there a La Brea Season 3 trailer?

Yes! Check out the first full trailer for the third and final season of La Brea below. The trailer is loaded with dinosaur action, going full-on Jurassic World as the survivors try to dodge dinosaurs as they fight to find another portal and a way home.

The network has also, previously released a teaser for the new season. You can check it out below:

Which cast members will return to the show?

No changes have been announced regarding the status of the current ensemble cast: Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

What will happen in Season 3?

Show creator David Appelbaum told TV Fanatic in December, "We have a lot of ideas for where the show could go moving forward. I've had ideas for Season 3 for a long time, but we're starting to map them out."