Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
NBC's 2024 Midseason: When Does La Brea Return For Third and Final Season?
New seasons of everything from Chicago Fire to Law & Order: SVU are coming, along with La Brea.
January can be a difficult month. The holidays are over, the weather is colder than ever, and the sun is setting at basically 4 p.m. every day. With so much gloom, we need some fun things to look forward to — and that's where NBC's 2024 midseason lineup comes in.
With the outside world so frigid and unpleasant, the only thing really to do is get warm on the couch with some of your NBC favorites, which are all returning starting in January.
We're talking about new seasons of all the Law & Order and One Chicago shows, in addition to Night Court and La Brea. Fall 2023 shows like Found, Transplant, and The Irrational will be closing out their seasons, plus we say hello to a new sitcom, Extended Family; a new AGT spinoff, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League; and a Deal or No Deal reimagining titled Deal or No Deal Island.
Oh, and on top of all that, we've also got The Voice Season 25 coming with the first-ever Coach duo, Dan + Shay.
See NBC's full midseason 2024 lineup, below.
Saturday, December 23
8 p.m. ET/PT – Extended Family (Series premiere)
8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Night Court (Special holiday episode)
Monday, January 1
8 p.m. ET/PT – America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (Series premiere)
Tuesday, January 2
8 p.m. ET/PT – Night Court (Time period premiere)
8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Extended Family (Time period premiere)
Tuesday, January 9
9 p.m. ET/PT – La Brea (Season premiere)
10 p.m. ET/PT – Found (Final two episodes of season)
A Sinister Kidnapper, a Tough Missing Persons Expert — Meet the Cast of New NBC Drama Found
Wednesday, January 17
8 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago Med (Season premiere)
9 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)
10 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)
Thursday, January 18
8 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order (Season premiere)
9 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)
10 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)
Friday, January 19
8 p.m. ET/PT – Transplant (Time period premiere)
Monday, January 29
10 p.m. ET/PT – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season begin)
RELATED: Everything to Know About The Voice Season 25
Monday, February 26
8 p.m. ET/PT – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)
9:30 p.m. ET/PT – Deal or No Deal Island (Season premiere)
Tuesday, February 27
8 p.m. ET/PT – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)
Monday, March 4
10 p.m. ET/PT – Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)