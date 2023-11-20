Monster Under (and On) the Bed: SurrealEstate S2 E7 Highlight

The Cast and Creators of NBC's La Brea Unpack the Exciting Season Premiere

The Cast and Creators of NBC's La Brea Unpack the Exciting Season Premiere

New seasons of everything from Chicago Fire to Law & Order: SVU are coming, along with La Brea.

NBC's 2024 Midseason: When Does La Brea Return For Third and Final Season?

January can be a difficult month. The holidays are over, the weather is colder than ever, and the sun is setting at basically 4 p.m. every day. With so much gloom, we need some fun things to look forward to — and that's where NBC's 2024 midseason lineup comes in.

With the outside world so frigid and unpleasant, the only thing really to do is get warm on the couch with some of your NBC favorites, which are all returning starting in January.

We're talking about new seasons of all the Law & Order and One Chicago shows, in addition to Night Court and La Brea. Fall 2023 shows like Found, Transplant, and The Irrational will be closing out their seasons, plus we say hello to a new sitcom, Extended Family; a new AGT spinoff, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League; and a Deal or No Deal reimagining titled Deal or No Deal Island.

Oh, and on top of all that, we've also got The Voice Season 25 coming with the first-ever Coach duo, Dan + Shay.

See NBC's full midseason 2024 lineup, below.

Saturday, December 23

8 p.m. ET/PT – Extended Family (Series premiere)

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

Monday, January 1

8 p.m. ET/PT – America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (Series premiere)

Tuesday, January 2

8 p.m. ET/PT – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Extended Family (Time period premiere)

Marsha Warfield returns to Night Court. Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBC

Tuesday, January 9

9 p.m. ET/PT – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 p.m. ET/PT – Found (Final two episodes of season)

A Sinister Kidnapper, a Tough Missing Persons Expert — Meet the Cast of New NBC Drama Found

Wednesday, January 17

8 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

Thursday, January 18

8 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appear during a scene in Chicago P.D., Season 2 Episode 20. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Friday, January 19

8 p.m. ET/PT – Transplant (Time period premiere)

Monday, January 29

10 p.m. ET/PT – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season begin)

RELATED: Everything to Know About The Voice Season 25

Monday, February 26

8 p.m. ET/PT – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 p.m. ET/PT – Deal or No Deal Island (Season premiere)

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis/WireImage

Tuesday, February 27

8 p.m. ET/PT – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

Monday, March 4

10 p.m. ET/PT – Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)