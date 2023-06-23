No, La Brea Did Not Recast Natalie Zea With Emily Wiseman For Season 3 of NBC Sci-Fi Series

A new report confirms Wiseman will be a recurring guest star in the show's third outing - not replacing the show's original star.

No, NBC's La Brea has not recast the role of Eve Harris for the show's upcoming third season.

According to TVLine, a recent Instagram post from principal cast member Eoin Macken (who plays Eve's husband, Gavin Harris) seemed to stir up theories that series lead Natalie Zea might've been quietly replaced with The Offering's Emily Wiseman, as the two actors bear more than a passing resemblance to one another. Turns out that was nothing more than conjecture on the part of fans. Wiseman will play a different recurring character in Season 3, which is expected "for a midseason/Q1 2024 bow."

Considering Season 2 ended with Eve's fate (and place in the timeline) open-ended, the fan theories make a bit more sense, but it seems those concerns were a lot of worry over nothing.

RELATED: Quantum Leap Moving to New Night This Fall; La Brea Eyeing Midseason Return

In early 2023, Deadline reported that the show might end after a shorter third season of six episodes, given a number of looming strikes in Hollywood. Creator and showrunner David Appelbaum had a more optimistic outlook on the situation during an interview with SYFY WIRE two months later, stating: "We’re open to more episodes and we’ll see what happens, but nothing has been decided definitively."

Appelbaum also shared his thoughts on where the narrative might end:

"I’ve always had in mind an idea for where things would end, and where we wanted to bring things back at the very end with our characters, with certain tentpoles to end the seasons and some major story moments. But I’ve always kept myself open to new ideas, because you bring in a team of writers who are all really smart people with their own takes, and you get notes from the producers and the network, you just have to stay fluid in that process. But it’s also important, as the creator, to have certain milestones that are rock solid. It’s a real balancing game that you play."

Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman serve as executive producers alongside Appelbaum.

