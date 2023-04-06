Blumhouse's long-awaited 'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie hits theaters & Peacock this October

The multi-year wait for Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie is almost over. Universal Pictures has confirmed that the hotly-anticipated horror project a will receive a hybrid rollout in theaters and on Peacock Friday, Oct. 27. Just in time for Halloween!

Based on the popular video game series about killer pizza parlor animatronics, the movie centers around "a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza," reads the official synopsis provided by the studio. "While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through."

Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), Matthew Lillard (the Scooby-Doo! alum purportedly signed a three-picture deal), Elizabeth Lail (Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost), Piper Rubio (Unstable) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot) make up the human side of the cast. The murderous robots, meanwhile, will be brought to vivid life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Director Emma Tammi (The Wind) co-wrote the screenplay alongside Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Cawthon is also a producer on the adaptation with Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum. Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers.

Check out a first look below:

Speaking with Collider in 2021, Blum described the live-action translation as a "really tough to crack."

"We've written multiple scripts, and we've got where we're threading a needle, which is doing justice to Five Nights at Freddy's and making Scott [Cawthon] happy," he explained. "The only way that we would go about it is giving Scott ... I don't want to do something that Scott doesn't like. Let me say that a different way. I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like. Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of final cut. And it's taken longer than I hoped to get the right story. But we're a long ways from giving up. And I'm confident, eventually, I will figure it out."

October 2023 is gearing up to be a screamer of a month for Blumhouse, which also has David Gordon Green's Exorcist reboot penciled in for a wide theatrical bow a few weeks earlier on Friday, Oct. 13.

