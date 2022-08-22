‘For All Mankind’ Season 4 to explore Mars (and Russia?!) in wake of deadly finale

The Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind brought some of its most (ahem) explosive twists yet for the Season 3 finale, and it sounds like Season 4 is going to double down on some of the season’s biggest themes.

**Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 finale of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind**

The season finale shook up the entire series with a bomb that kills several series regulars and leaves NASA headquarters little more than a flaming crater, while a team of astronauts are still stranded on the surface of the Red Planet. Fade to black and we’ve jumped into the 2000s, as we learn NASA director Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) survived the bombing and used it as an out to flee to Russia, after being manipulated by the KGB into turning over U.S. secrets.

Showrunner Ben Nedivi told TV Line that, despite the show sometimes jumping to a new planet with each subsequent decade, they’re “still not done with Mars yet.” He added: “We just started exploring what is possible on Mars this season, and we didn’t even get there 'till halfway through this season. So we do intend on kind of building on Mars and seeing a growing colony up there and what is possible up there.”

So yes, we will get to see what it’s like to have a fully-functioning Mars base, we just have to wait a decade to get it off the ground. Looking back to our own little blue marble in the cosmos, Nedivi teased the show’s fourth year will finally start pulling backache iron curtain a bit, showing more of how the space program and politics of Russia are working in parallel to the United States. The way into that story is Margo, who is now living her life in Moscow and… maybe working with Russia’s space program now, 10 years later?

“One of the new frontiers of Season 4 is Russia and taking a peek beyond the Iron Curtain in a way that I don’t think we’ve been able to so far on the show,” Nedivi teased. “We were very excited about being able to tell that story a little bit through Margo.”

The first three seasons of For All Mankind are streaming now on Apple TV+, while the fourth season has officially been ordered and is tentatively set to arrive next year.

