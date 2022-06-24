George R.R. Martin drops intel on Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff, reveals working title

George R.R. Martin has revealed a few new details about the developing Game of Thrones sequel series starring Jon Snow, teasing both a working title and a little bit of information about the show's origins.

On his "Not A Blog" this week, Martin decided to comment on the series just days after it was reported as the first live-action Game of Thrones project that would directly follow-up on the original series. Martin confirmed that Kit Harington will return as Jon Snow for the project, but that's not all. According to Martin, it was Harington who actually spearheaded the effort to see where Snow's story will go next.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," Martin said. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

Martin also revealed that the show's working title is a single, straightforward word, Snow, and that Harington and his writers have visited Martin at his home in Santa Fe to discuss details of the series as it develops. He also revealed, like other previously reported Thrones live-action shows, Snow has been in the works for quite some time. In addition to the prequel series House of the Dragon, which will hit HBO Max this summer, three other live-action series were already known to be in development at HBO: Ten Thousand Ships, The Sea Snake, and The Hedge Knight, all of which focus on a different facet of Martin's vast A Song of Ice and Fire world. Like those three shows, Snow remains in the early stages, and isn't necessarily guaranteed to make it to series.

"All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage," Martin clarified. "Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that’s all. This is the way television works. Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually."

We first learned of Snow last week, and while yet another concept that will follow-up on Game of Thrones' enormous success was not necessarily surprising, that an original cast member was set to return to the franchise was enough to turn the heads of more than a few fans. It's been three years since Game of Thrones wrapped up an epic, eight-season run on HBO as one of the most successful shows of its era, and its core cast has largely moved on to other projects.

Still, there were several avenues within the series finale that could suggest sequels, and apparently Harington was the first major star from the series to step forward with the idea that he'd want to continue Jon's story. As Martin noted, we have no idea right now if we'll ever actually see Snow as a full-on series, but it's clear there's been steam building behind this idea for a while.

