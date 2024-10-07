Teacup: Where to Watch James Wan's New Mystery Horror Series on Peacock

Loosely based on the sci-fi novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, Teacup is just the thing to celebrate spooky season!

One of the major themes behind Peacock's brand-new horror series, Teacup, is "loss of control," showrunner and executive producer Ian McCulloch states in the production notes. "Whether it be control over if and when you can leave a place, control of your marriage, control of your circumstances, control of yourself," he continues.

As production on the James Wan-produced show began to ramp up, the world was finally seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. COVID wasn't gone, of course, but the restrictions and lockdowns of the global health crisis were easing up at last. "The experience of isolation during lockdown and the loss of agency and control during that time definitely bled into the world of Teacup," McCulloch adds.

An alumnus of high-profile television productions like Yellowstone and Chicago Fire, McCulloch has been intentionally hesitant to reveal any specific plot details about Teacup, even going so far as to refuse an explanation for the show's curious title. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for answers, given that the series bows this week. Head below for more details!

How to watch Teacup? The first two episodes of Teacup will make their debut Thursday, October 10 exclusively on Peacock. Two additional episodes are slated to follow every week through Halloween. You can also catch the first two episodes of Teacup airing on SYFY at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 17.

What is Teacup about? Loosely adapted from the 1988 novel Stinger from bestselling author Robert McCammon, Teacup follows a group of disparate people grappling with a mysterious — and potentially otherworldly — threat on a rural farm in Georgia. The farm in question is owned by the Chenoweth family, led by veterinarian Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) and high school English teacher James (Scott Speedman). While the two characters are emotionally estranged when the story kicks off, they're ultimately forced to reckon with that interpersonal baggage once they and several of their neighbors become trapped on the property.

Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly and Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Who stars in Teacup?

Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski (The Tomorrow War) as Maggie Chenoweth, Scott Speedman (The Strangers) as James Chenoweth, Chaske Spencer (Blindspot) as Ruben Shanley, Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands) as Ellen Chenoweth, Caleb Dolden (General Hospital) as Arlo Chenoweth, Émilie Bierre (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent) as Meryl Chenoweth, Diany Rodriguez (Twisted Metal) as Valeria Shanley, Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets) as Nicholas Shanley, Boris McGiver (House of Cards) as Donald Kelly, and Rob Morgan (Daredevil) as McNab.

When does Teacup premiere? Thursday, October 10 with a two-episode premiere.

Teacup Episode Guide and Schedule on Peacock

October 10, 2024: Episodes 1 and 2: "Think About the Bubbles," "My Little Lighthouse."

October 17, 2024: Episode 3 and 4: "Quiet for No Reason, " "In the Heart of the Country.

October 24, 2024: Episodes 5 and 6: "I'm a Witness to the Sickness," "You Don't Know What It Means to Win."

October 31, 2024: Episode 7 and 8 (Finale): "This Is Nowhere: Part 1," "This Is Nowhere: Part 2"

How to subscribe to Peacock

The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!