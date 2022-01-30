Master Chief & long-awaited 'Halo' series lands full trailer, sets March premiere on Paramount+

The much-anticipated live-action Paramount+ series had its first full trailer and premiere date air during the AFC Championship Game.

Halo fans, the wait for the live-action series based on the bestselling Halo video game franchise is almost over.

During the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Paramount+ debuted the full Halo trailer for the highly-anticipated sci-fi series which is now set to premiere March 24, 2022 on the streaming platform.

Expanding on the glimpse provided of Master Chief/Spartan-117 in the first Halo series teaser trailer that was released in 2021, this new trailer showcases Pablo Schreiber's embodiment of the now iconic character from the XBOX video game franchise.

Check out the trailer below:

Calling the Master Chief "humanity's best weapon," the trailer confirms the mythology the series is continuing which is laying out the ongoing war in the 26th-century between humans and the alien, Covenant. Master Chief and the Spartan soldiers are "enhanced and trained" to win the war, and utterly controlled by their makers, including Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey (Natascha McElhone) the creator of the Spartan-II Project.

The trailer also gave gamers their first look at Cortana, the AI created by Halsey based on her own knowledge to assist Master Chief with information or navigation out in the field. She is voiced by actress Jen Taylor who also voices Cortana in the video games.

The show's main conflict follows the Spartans and the Covenant engaged in a brutal war, which is core to the gaming series as well. Master Chief's contact with the Halo object, sought after by the Covenant, spurs inherent changes within his programming and creates a shift that promises to be a cataclysmic problem for Halsey and her military backed supporters.

Going back to 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved, the series is inspired by 21-years of Halo gaming mythology which has been creatively expanded by showrunner Steven Kane and executive producers Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington. The live-action series has been in active development for nine years, with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television attached since 2013. Premium cable network Showtime ordered the show to series in 2018. And then in 2021, the home network was shifted for launch moving to sister streaming network, Paramount+.

The Halo series establishes the expansive world of the game with an international supporting cast including Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani.

The show should make for a major addition to Paramount+'s original series offerings, which are currently dominated (understandably) by the Star Trek franchise and its various shows and spinoffs. A Halo series gives you a chance to attract a whole different sci-fi fandom, for a franchise that already has millions of built-in fans from the video game series.