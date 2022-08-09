There can be only one: Henry Cavill 'Highlander' reboot is 'closer than we've ever been'

We still don't know exactly when we'll get that reboot of Highlander starring Henry Cavill in the title role, but according to the director, we're getting closer.

Chad Stahelski, a stunt performer and director best known for his work on the John Wick franchise of action films, was announced as the helmer of the new Highlander film last spring, with Cavill named as the top choice to star. We haven't heard all that much about progress on the film since then, but in a recent interview to promote the new Jamie Foxx-led action film Day Shift (which he's producing), Stahelski did offer an optimistic update. Here's what he cold Collider about the project:

"We're in the process of tweaking right now," Stahelski said. "I think we know what we want. More importantly than anything, we know what we want to make. It's in the creatives. We know what we're trying to make. It's just a matter of getting it to the point where we feel, 'Okay, this is it. Let's go.' But we're closer than we've ever been, so that's good."

Cavill was first announced as Stahelski's choice to star in the reboot back in May of last year, though he wasn't officially confirmed for the role, and no release schedule for the film was set. A few months later, Stahelski took time to explain to The Hollywood Reporter exactly why the Man of Steel and The Witcher star was so perfect for the role.

“Henry obviously has the physicality, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot if you can’t also carry the empathy of a character that’s lived 500 years, and I needed somebody who could do both,” Stahelski said. “The character’s arc spans hundreds of years and he becomes many different personalities, all of which extend the timeline of his emotional growth. Then during our first meeting, my suspicions were confirmed: Henry was immediately riffing on the idea of the burden of immortality and you could see in his eyes that he can transform himself from being a young, vibrant soul to an old, wise soul. He had this combination I was fascinated by. The other thing you could see was his genuineness – he really loves the property and loves what he believes he can do with it, and when an actor has that level of passion, you’re going to get something unique. And finally – you’ve met him, you know – after 10 minutes you’re just like: ‘He’s cool, I want to hang out with this guy.'”

At the moment, Stahelski is busy wrapping up work on John Wick: Chapter 4, the much-anticipated next installment in the saga starring Keanu Reeves in the title role, while Cavil is busy with his starring role in The Witcher and other projects, including the upcoming Enola Holmes sequel. As is often the case when it comes to franchise stars in Hollywood, schedules have to align before shooting can happen. We still don't know when this fabled Highlander reboot will shoot, but it sounds like the key players are still in place to make it happen one day.

Released in 1986 and starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown, Highlander tells the story of a group of immortal warriors who fight each other across centuries, eliminating other immortals until the last remaining few will battle for the ultimate prize. Driven by a legendary Queen soundtrack, the film became a fantasy classic of its decade, and spawned four movie sequels and three television series.

Want to catch up on the Highlander saga up to this point? The original Highlander film, the Highlander TV series and Highlander Reunion are all streaming now on Peacock.