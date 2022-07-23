Keanu Reeves vs. everyone in first trailer for 'John Wick 4,' which pulls out guns, nunchucks & more

Though it’s still but a distant mirage on the movie horizon, the next chapter in the action-packed John Wick saga dropped an early taste of what’s in store for our reluctant, un-retired hitman Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. Director Chad Stahelski sat in on Collider’s “Directors on Directing” panel, which was punctuated by a surprise pop-in from star Keanu Reeves — all to introduce fans to their very first look at the series’ fourth film.

The new, minute-long teaser takes a back-to-basics approach, cutting scenes of Mr. Wick putting in some tough training time amid appropriately bonkers fight scenes set in rained-slicked urban streets and inside a high-end art gallery. Underground info broker the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) summons the super-focused anti-hero away from his solo sparring rhythm, holding up an immaculately-pressed black suit while tossing him the world’s easiest question: “You ready, John?”

Oh yeah…he’s definitely ready.

Check it out:

Our favorite puppy-avenging assassin only utters one word in the trailer — “Yeah.” But of course Reeves and Fishburne team up to make it count, signaling that John’s not punching his knuckles bloody on that training pole for nothing. Keep your eyes peeled late in the clip to catch a ninja-fresh addition to his ever-expanding assault arsenal, as Wick wails away on a baddie’s noggin’ with a well-used set of nunchucks.

Alongside its pair of famous Matrix movie alumni, the upcoming Lionsgate-produced film features a battle-ready cast that includes returning stars Ian McShane (as High Table mastermind Winston), Lance Reddick (the oh-so-discreet Charon), plus Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård, and Donnie Yen. Via Deadline, the new movie is even going back to basics with its title: The fourth installment will simply be called John Wick.

Though we thought we knew the series inside and out, we only lately learned that the first John Wick movie — originally pitched under the working title Scorn — might’ve featured a 75 year-old assassin, had it not been for Reeves’ insistence on reimagining the role for a younger hero. Good thing, then, that all three John Wick movies are streaming now at Peacock, where they're ready to re-reveal the series’ secrets while we study up for the March 24, 2023 arrival of the new John Wick.

