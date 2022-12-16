What's next for Henry Cavill after 'Superman' ouster? Amazon's 'Warhammer 40,000' sci-fi TV series

Earlier this week, we learned that Henry Cavill's time as Superman is once again over. Despite a brief return in Black Adam this year, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are heading in a different direction with their Man of Steel, leaving Cavill to once again hang up his cape and step away. Throw in his departure from Netflix's The Witcher, and it was tough to see what Cavill might be up to next...at least, until now.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed late Thursday that Cavill is set to star in an upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series for Amazon, where final talks are now underway to secure the relationship between the streamer and Warhammer creators Games Workshop. No other names are attached to the project at the moment, but Cavill is also set to serve as an executive producer on the project, which comes after several major companies worked to secure the rights to the Warhammer franchise for adaptation.

Set 40,000 years in the future, Warhammer is a mega-popular miniature-driven tabletop game in which a heavily militarized surviving chunk of human civilization does battle with magical creatures and aliens within a vast, fantasy-sci-fi hybrid mythology. The game was first introduced in 1987 and remains the most popular tabletop game of its kind, so it was only a matter of time before someone decided to lock down an adaptation.

Now that adaptation is on the way, and it's quite fitting that Cavill is involved. The actor has long been known as a bit of a lore nerd on other projects, but he's been especially public about his Warhammer fandom, even visiting Games Workshop headquarters earlier this year and going full kid-in-a-candy-shop over the miniatures. This is clearly a passion project for him, and it'll be interesting to see how it takes shape going forward.

The Warhammer news is also a relief for Cavill fans who've watched the actor go through a very tumultuous past few weeks in terms of his best-known roles. Back in October, the actor confirmed that he would return to play Superman again after a well-received cameo in Black Adam, setting the stage for more DCEU adventures. Just days later, Netflix announced that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Cavill in the fantasy hit The Witcher, seemingly clearing a path for more Superman time. Then earlier this week, we learned that there actually wouldn't be more Superman time, as DC's next incarnation of the Man of Steel won't involve Cavill. It was all a bit of a whirlwind.

Thankfully, Cavill has landed just where he likes to be: Surrounded by Warhammer miniatures and ready to make them into his own personal universe. We'll be keeping a close eye on the development of this project.

