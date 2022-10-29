'The Witcher' renewed for Season 4 - but Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt

Fans will get to see Cavill's Geralt in action one last time when Season 3 premieres next summer.

There's a new monster hunter in town! Netflix announced today that it has officially renewed The Witcher for a fourth season ahead of the show's third season, which won't arrive until next year. But here's the rub: Henry Cavill will not be returning to play Geralt of Rivia. With the actor deciding to step aside, Liam Hemsworth has been cast in the main role of the hit fantasy series.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement released Saturday. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," added Hemsworth in a statement of his own. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

Cavill's departure makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that his busy schedule now involves the Enola Holmes franchise, Guy Ritchie's The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and, biggest of them all, a return as Superman at Warner Bros. A packed film slate means only one thing: an actor can't commit to the grueling production of a large-scale television series.

Based on the novels penned by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher was developed for the small screen by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The first two seasons of The Witcher are now streaming on Netflix along with the Nightmare of the Wolf animated movie. The latter focuses on the early days of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir. A prequel show, The Witcher: Blood Origin, hits Netflix on Christmas Day. Season 3 of the flagship title is scheduled to debut sometime next summer.

