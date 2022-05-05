New trailer for 'House of the Dragon' all about the fiery, bloody bid for the Iron Throne

"History does not remember blood...it remembers names." The deadly Game of Thrones begins anew in the latest teaser trailer for HBO's House of the Dragon, a Westeros prequel centered around the dragon-taming House Targaryen. It takes place 200 years before the events of the main series, which wrapped up after its eighth and final season in 2019.

There isn't a ton of dragon-related action in the fiery new footage, though we suspect that has more to do with the VFX still being fine-tuned in the run-up to the show's world premiere this August. In any case, the Iron Throne continues to cause all sorts of problems under the nose of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), who enjoys the fealty of the Stark and Baratheon ancestors. That whole business with the "Mad King," Robert's Rebellion, and Jaimie Lannister is several lifetimes away.

The talented supporting cast includes: Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king's younger brother and heir to the throne; Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's dragon-riding first-born; Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the king's chief advisor; Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Otto's politically savvy daughter; and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, a legendary sailor known as “The Sea Snake"; Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, wife to Lord Corlys; Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, an expert swordsman of Dornish descent; and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, a trusted ally of Prince Daemon.

Watch the trailer now:

Milly Alcock (young Princess Rhaenyra), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), Emily Carey (young Alicent Hightower), Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon), Ryan Corr (Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Tyland Lannister). Jefferson Hall as Lord (Jason Lannister), David Horovitch (Grand Maester Mellos), Wil Johnson (Ser Vaemond Velaryon), John Macmillan (Ser Laenor Velaryon), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Theo Nate (Ser Laenor Velaryon), Matthew Needham (Larys Strong), Bill Paterson (Lord Lyman), Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen), Gavin Spokes (Lord Lyonel Strong), and Savannah Steyn (Lady Laena Velayron) co-star.

"I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book)," Game of Thrones creator and House of the Dragon executive producer George R.R. Martin wrote on his blog in late 2021. "Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

Martin adapted the show from Fire & Blood (his apocryphal history of the Targaryen family) with Ryan Condal (Colony), who serves as co-showrunner/executive producer alongside Game of Thrones directing veteran, Miguel Sapochnik.

Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt are also executive producers, with Hess pulling double duty as a writer. Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and Greg Yaitanes (a co-executive producer) directed the first 10 episodes.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, Aug. 21.

