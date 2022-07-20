Civil war is afoot in epic official trailer for 'House of the Dragon'

We're just a few weeks away from the premiere of House of the Dragon on HBO Max, and the streamer has finally dropped the full trailer to show us the full scope of the looming Targaryen Civil War.

Set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the new series from showrunner Ryan Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik will show us the legendary conflict known as "The Dance of the Dragons," a time when the Targaryen line of succession in Westeros was challenged, and a series of major players in the court at King's Landing took sides in dueling bids for the throne.

The conflict begins when King Viserys (Paddy Considine) contemplates a change to the line of succession after his death. Though the closest male heir, in this case his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), is the presumed heir to the Iron Throne, Viserys is considering a change that could shake the foundations of Westerosi government. For the first time in the history of the Seven Kingdoms, he wants to name a woman, his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as the Queen regnant. It's a major change in the status quo that will send shockwaves through the royal court, especially when Daemon and the beautiful and cunning Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) decide they have their own ideas about what should happen to the Iron Throne.

Check out the full trailer below:

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, a history of the Targaryens and their rule in Westeros, House of the Dragon will take us back to another time of great conflict in Westeros, this time firmly in an era when the Targaryens held power and might both at court and on the battlefield. Dragons are, of course, a big part of that power, and the trailer showcases plenty of them, making it very clear that the entire balance of war will be quite different this time around. What does a war look like when all the major combatants have dragons on their side? We're about to find out, and it's gonna get bloody.

House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO Max.

Looking for more fantasy adventures in the meantime? Stream the entire eight-film Harry Potter saga on Peacock.