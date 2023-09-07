How to Attend The Continental's John Wick Pop-Up Bar in NYC

In just a couple of weeks, the world of John Wick will get a little bigger when The Continental premieres on Peacock. The miniseries event, spanning three 90-minute installments, will mark the first time we've gotten to dive deeper into the world of Wick on the small screen, but it's not your only chance to go deeper into this land of assassins. If you're in NYC, you'll also get the chance to spend an evening inside the Continental itself.

In anticipation of the series launch on Sept. 22, Peacock has revealed Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience, an interactive new pop-up that will put you inside the world of the Continental as it appeared in the 1970s, with a few deadly (fictional) immersive twists thrown in for good measure.

Where is The Continental Pop-Up Bar in NYC?

Beginning Sept. 21, attendees of the Hotel Bar Experience will be able to visit 82 Beaver Street in New York City, site of the actual Continental in the films and the show, and step inside for an evening of cocktails and plots. With the purchase of a ticket, you'll spend the night inside the world of John Wick as it appeared in the days when young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) was working to secure his hold on the legendary hotel, enjoy drinks, take pictures, and maybe even get swept up into an assassin's plans.

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou in 'The Continental' Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

How Do You Attend The Continental Pop-Up Bar in NYC?

Tickets for Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience are now on sale, and include basic "Guest of the Manager" tickets for $15 and upgraded "Guest of the High Table" tickets for $25. Each level includes an allotment of Gold Coins, the HIgh Table's currency of choice, for use to buy drinks and bites while you're inside (you'll also get to take one home as a keepsake). Additional coins can also be purchased during the experience if you want to really get decadent with things.

You can purchase tickets HERE according to your date and time needs right now. The Hotel Bar Experience will be open for three stretches to coincide with the release of each episode of The Continental, beginning Sept. 21-24, continuing Sept. 27-Oct. 1, and concluding Oct. 4-Oct. 8.

How to Watch Peacock's The Continental

Following the rise of Winston Scott in 1970s New York City as he fights for control of the title hotel, The Continental is set to premiere on Peacock Sept. 22, with additional episodes arriving Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. All episodes will stream exclusively on Peacock, and subscriptions are available for as little as $5.99 per month.