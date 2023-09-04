The Matrix Full Quadrilogy is Streaming on Peacock Now

Take the red pill and revisit the man vs. machines saga of Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus!

Nearly a quarter of a century ago, sibling directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski changed the face of action cinema with The Matrix trilogy.

Actually, strike that. They changed the face of cinema, period. That much was evident when the original movie took home a total of four Oscars at the 72nd Academy Awards in the categories of sound, sound effects editing, film editing, and visual effects.

The Wachowskis' groundbreaking saga of an ordinary computer programmer (Keanu Reeves), who accepts the role of messianic crusader in humanity's fight against dominant machines changed all the rules, and our reality (or perhaps the simulation we're forced to think of as reality) has never been the same. Balletic choreography, bullet time, and philosophical musings on the very nature of human consciousness abound in this prescient fable of Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, Agent Smith, and the rest.

Where are The Matrix movies streaming?

All four Matrix films — The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021) — are now available to stream on Peacock and will remain on the service throughout the month of September 2023 if you'd like to swallow the red pill and learn how deep the rabbit hole goes.

The arrival of Resurrections is rather notable, given that the long-awaited (and bitingly meta) sequel exclusively debuted on Max (formerly HBO Max) as part of Warner Bros.' novel release strategy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That day-and-date rollout for major theatrical projects ruffled a few feathers across Hollywood, prompting vocal pushback from acclaimed directors like Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan. Of course, the latter would go on to move his next project, Oppenheimer, over to Universal Pictures.

But we digress. To date, The Matrix series has raked in nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Will there be another The Matrix movie?

While there aren't any active plans to continue The Matrix franchise at the moment, Resurrections producer James McTeigue (who also served as director on the Wachowski-penned V for Vendetta adaptation) does think there is room for more stories.

"We've got no prequel in mind. We've got no sequel in mind. We've got no further trilogy," he said during an interview with Collider in 2021. "But I think the film also works where it's really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they're talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they're going to change? So I think that it's out there, but it's not in our wheelhouse at the moment."

Last September, it was announced that Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle (28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire) would helm a live dance performance inspired by the franchise entitled Free Your Mind. Described as "a journey into The Matrix through dance and immersive design," the experience runs from Oct. 13 through Nov. 3 at Aviva Studios in Manchester. Click here for more info!

