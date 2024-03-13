It's Your Lucky Day! All the Leprechaun Movies Are Streaming on Peacock Right Now

For decades, popular culture has conditioned us to think of leprechauns as benevolent creatures only too happy to gift humans with overflowing pots of gold, lucky four-leaf clovers, and delicious bowls of sugary marshmallow cereal at the end of a rainbow.

Sure, they may sometimes come off as harmless pranksters (think of the vanishing gold in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), but they'd never hurt anybody, right? Well, the murderous leprechaun played by screen legend Warwick Davis (known for his iconic roles in the Star Wars, Willow, and Harry Potter franchises) in the titular horror film franchise could not be further from the jovial stereotype we've all been swallowing for years. That's a perfect segue into the following announcement: all of the Leprechaun movies — with the exception of 2018's Leprechaun Returns — are now available to stream on Peacock.

With that said, Leprechaun Returns can be found on the official SYFY app right here (fun fact: the film originally made its television network debut on SYFY).

How Many Leprechaun Movies Are There?

As of this writing, there are a total of eight Leprechaun films. The cult favorite series originally kicked off in 1993, with a pre-Friends Jennifer Anniston (this was her first major movie role) battling the eponymous and rhyme-happy figure from Irish folklore.

Produced on a meager budget of $1 million, the insanely campy horror flick was a financial success, grossing nearly $9 million at the domestic box office. Leprechaun 2 followed a year later, though an underwhelming gross of $2.2 million meant that nearly all of the subsequent outings would be direct-to-video releases: Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun in the Hood (2000), Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003).

Davis happily returned for all of the sequels — except for 2014's Leprechaun: Origins, which traded the silliness of previous installments for a more traditional monster movie vibe, and 2018's Leprechaun Returns, which serves as a legacy sequel to the '93 original by placing the narrative focus on the daughter of Anniston's character. The A-lister herself doesn't make an appearance, though it would've been really cool to see Anniston pay homage to her humble B-movie origins with a small cameo role. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be and the only returning cast member was Mark Holton as Ozzie Jones.

Last summer, The Hollywood Reporter brought word that a reboot is currently in the works from Lionsgate. Mike Van Waes (a writer on Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch) penned the screenplay, which will be directed by Felipe Vargas (Milk Teeth). Roy Lee, a veteran of Andy Muschietti's IT adaptations and Zach Cregger's Barbarian, will produce the revival via his Vertigo Entertainment company.

