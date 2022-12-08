'Hunters' teases ultimate justice in S2 trailer for alt-history Nazi-hunting Amazon series

Baruch Hashem! The search for Adolf Hitler begins in the teaser trailer for the second and final season of Amazon's Hunters.

Returning to Prime Video next month after nearly three years, the show's sophomore outing finds Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) and his reliable crew of Nazi-battling vigilantes on a South American journey to locate and bring justice to the former dictator of the Third Reich (Udo Kier), who, in this alternate reality, did not commit suicide in his bunker beneath Berlin. If successful, the mission will deliver the ultimate form of Jewish wish fulfillment and catharsis as the man behind the Holocaust answers for the systematic murder of 11 million people during World War II. With Hanukkah just around the corner, we couldn't ask for a better gift.

"He brought this person to life in the spirit of really delivering justice to the millions of people who were killed, left victimized, left orphaned by this dictator," series creator and showrunner David Weil (Solos, Invasion) said of Kier during a conversation wit Entertainment Weekly. "There was a lot of care that went into invoking this character, both on the page and, of course, on screen by myself, by Udo, and by the other actors."

Check out the teaser below:

Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) joins the ensemble as Chava Apfelbaum, a resourceful Nazi tracker, who ultimately crosses paths with the Hunters. Al Pacino (Meyer Offerman), Jerrika Hinton (Millie Morris), Josh Radnor (Lonny Flash), Tiffany Boone (Roxy Jones), Kate Mulvany (Sister Harriet), Carol Kane (Mindy Markowitz), Louis Ozawa (Joe Mizushima), Greg Austin (Travis), Lena Olin (The Colonel/Eva Braun) and Dylan Baker (Biff Simpson) return to play their characters from the first season.

The story unfolds across two distinct timelines, focusing on the 1979 hunt for Hitler and a look back at how Meyer (secretly a Nazi war criminal by the name of Wilhelm Zuchs) assembled the Hebrew avengers prior to his death.

To commemorate the final season's debut, series creator and showrunner Weil is set to host a special tie-in podcast entitled Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, which "profiles extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust," reads the official synopsis. The first three episodes drop next Tuesday (Dec. 13), with the latter three becoming available on Jan. 3.

Jordan Peele (writer-director of Get Out, Us, and Nope) executive produces the show alongside Weil, Win Rosenfeld, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, David Ellender and Matt Loze.

All eight episodes of Hunters Season 2 arrive on Prime Video Friday, Jan. 13.

Hunters Season 2 Key Art Photo: Amazon Prime

Want to see more of Al Pacino in action? Scarface is now streaming on Peacock.