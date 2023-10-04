The scares and stars are bigger than ever in Chucky Season 3.

Inside Chucky: Why Season 3 Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into the Scares

Our boy Chucky is back for Season 3 of his hit self-titled television series, and with it comes a new edition of "Inside Chucky," the official Chucky after show.

In the above video — which was filmed on the Season 3 set ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike — the cast is back to give us the inside look at what it's like to be back for a third season.

"Now it just feels like I'm going back home," Devon actor Björgvin Arnarson says. Lexy actor Alyvia Alyn Lind agrees, comparing being back on set to being like "the first day of school."

"We are going to lean into more frights. We're going to be just as crazy, we're going to get a little scarier this season," Devon Sawa, who plays President James Collins, says. "It's a continuation of what we've already started but new fans can get onboard with this season because it's a whole new restart as well."

Chucky Season 3's First Kill

Actor Noah Dalton Danby, who plays Secret Service Agent Teddy Brooks, was especially excited in the behind-the-scenes look as he prepped audiences for his character's death scene. Teddy is Chucky's first victim of circumstance in Season 3 after he gets shot in the head, leaving a gaping hole where his eye socket once resided.

Not all the newbies get taken out on their first outing, though. We get to hear from Jackson Kelly, who plays Grant Collins. "He's your normal teen but he doesn't live a very normal teen life," Kelly says. "Being the First Son comes with a lot of challenges and difficulties. As much as he tries to be a normal teen, he can't really relate to kids that are his age."

Overall, the cast promises that you won't be able to predict what comes next.

As Callum Vinsons, who plays little Henry Collins, puts it: "Mind blown!"

