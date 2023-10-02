Let Devon Sawa Take You on a Tour of Chucky's White House

Series creator Don Mancini has gone above and beyond with the White House (set) in Season 3.

Letting Chucky into the Oval Office was probably a mistake, but Devon Sawa has no problem welcoming fans of the hit SYFY and USA Network series into the White House (set) for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming third season, which premieres on October 4.

In the video, Sawa introduces himself as President James Collins, the President of the United States in Season 3 (and the fourth character Sawa has played across three seasons of Chucky.)

“This year Don has stepped it up a notch,” Sawa teases, praising series creator Don Mancini for taking the action to the nation’s highest office. Sawa had no trouble getting into character as the new POTUS.

“I didn’t know how I would feel about playing the president of the United States, but once I put the suits on and they did my hair a certain way, it felt nice, it felt like this is where I needed to be,” he said.

In Season 3, Sawa’s President Collins is living in the White House with the first lady, Charlotte Collins (Lara Jean Chorostecki), and their two sons, Grant (Jackson Kelly) and Henry (Callum Vinsons). Somehow, Chucky (voiced as always by Brad Dourif) manages to become young Henry’s favorite toy — a development that probably doesn’t bode well for the Collins administration.

Did Chucky Season 3 film in the White House?

Sawa also gives a little tour of the White House set the production designers built for Season 3. (For more information about Chucky’s White House, read SYFY WIRE’s interview with production designer John Dondertman.)

“We built a lot of the white house on a few soundstages,” an impressed Sawa explains, adding that they went to great lengths to make the Oval Office — a place that every American is familiar with — look accurate. Sawa notes that they have “the desk and the phones and the little Diet Coke button,” that list detail being a joke about former President Donald Trump’s button that he had to summon Diet Cokes on demand. (That joke is also more overtly political than the material in the actual third season, which is more about the White House as a “haunted house” than as any political statement.)

Finally, Sawa shows off some pictures of President Collins with other real-life world leaders like George W. Bush, Justin Trudeau, and the Pope. Sawa joked that, rather than being simple Photoshop jobs, these props were the result of actual international travel.

“We had to travel all around the world to get these specific photos,” he kids, saying he “got espresso with the Pope in Rome.”

Chucky Season 3 begins on SYFY and USA Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, streaming the next day on Peacock, followed by new episodes of SurrealEstate at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.