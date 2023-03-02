What's next for Jason Blum and James Wan after 'M3GAN'? A film adaptation of 'Dead by Daylight'

(L-R) Jason Blum, A still from Dead by Daylight, and James Wan Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Dead by Daylight | Tools Of Torment | Official Trailer/Dead by Daylight YouTube; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Not wanting to waste a single minute of their M3GAN-related momentum, James Wan and Jason Blum have already found their next big screen collaboration — a film adaptation of Behaviour Interactive's multiplayer horror video game, Dead by Daylight. The search is currently on for a writer and director.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe," Stephen Mulrooney, Executive Vice President at Behaviour Interactive, said in a statement. "At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead by Daylight’s killer entrance onto the big screen."

"We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it's imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen," added Blum. "We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life."

Launched in 2016, the game has accrued over 50 million players worldwide, two million of whom sign on daily. Players can either step into the role of a killer (stalking poor victims) or a survivor (outwitting the murderers). Over the last seven years, Behaviour Interactive has rolled out a treasure trove of crossover content with iconic horror franchises like Evil Dead, Resident Evil, Halloween, Silent Hill, Hellraiser, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Left 4 Dead, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Stranger Things, The Ring, and more.

The exciting news of a feature-length translation comes on the heels of Wan and Blum exploring a potential merger between their respective production banners: Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. What's more, the horror-savvy duo are rumored to be in talks with Universal Pictures for a first-look deal.

Wan and Blum will serve as producers on the upcoming Dead by Daylight movie, alongside Mulrooney. Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, and Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder are on board as executive producers.

M3GAN (both the theatrical and unrated cuts) is now streaming on Peacock. A sequel is confirmed for early 2025.