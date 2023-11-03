James Wan Teases M3GAN Will Return in a 'Big Way' for Horror Sequel

Just days after the horror-comedy M3GAN hit theaters back in January, Universal Pictures was already confirming a sequel was in the works. Dubbed M3GAN 2.0, the follow-up film is set to arrive in 2025, and will reunite original stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw with original writer Akela Cooper and director Gerard Johnstone.

That means we've known about a M3GAN sequel for quite some time, but what we don't know is exactly where the film will head with its story. Obviously M3GAN herself will come back in some form, but beyond that, we really don't have much to go on. Now, producer James Wan is giving us at least a little bit of a clue. Speaking to Empire Magazine in anticipation of the upcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which he directed, Wan offered a brief glimpse into the development process on 2.0.

James Wan Talks M3GAN 2.0's AI Connection

(from left) Cady (Violet McGraw), M3GAN and Gemma (Allison Williams) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone. Photo: Universal Studios

“It’s early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way," Wan said. "The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we’re definitely leaning into that on the next one. We’re exploring the AI universe even further.”

On some level, this isn't surprising. One of the first film's final moments is a shot revealing a certain sentience in the devices around Gemma (Williams) and Cady's (McGraw) home, even after they've seemingly managed to destroy M3GAN and get a new chance at being a family together.

It's easy to imagine M3GAN's personality, and unhinged need to "protect" Cady at all costs, leeching into computer systems around the two characters, until M3GAN can impersonate them, take over their lives, and flat-out overwhelm them with her presence. Of course, we don't know whether or not that's the exact way things are going, but it's no surprise that AI is going to be at the forefront of the next installment in the horror franchise. Hopefully we'll find out more soon.

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters in 2025. M3GAN is now available from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.