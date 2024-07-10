A still from Those About to Die over the San Diego Comic-Con logo.

A still from Those About to Die over the San Diego Comic-Con logo. Photo: Peacock; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gladiators and the horror stylings of James Wan are coming to the capacious Ballroom 20!

Peacock Bringing James Wan's Teacup, Those About to Die & Chariot Races to SDCC 2024

Gladiators and the horror stylings of James Wan are officially coming to San Diego Comic-Con!

NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, announced today that it will host a pair of back-to-back panels dedicated to Roland Emmerich's gladiator epic, Those About to Die (all episodes premiere July 18), and Wan's horror-thriller series, Teacup (a specific premiere date has yet to be announced).

Both panels are scheduled to take place on the first day of the convention, Thursday, July 25, in the capacious Ballroom 20. In addition, attendees can get a double dose of Those About to Die with a chariot race activation straight out of Ancient Rome (running across all four days).

For More on Peacock Originals:​ ​​​​

Poker Face is Back! Season 2 of Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne's Peacock Series Now Filming

The Killer: First Look at Nathalie Emmanuel & Omar Sy in John Woo's Latest Action Flick

Meet Twisted Metal's New Calypso: Peacock Series Adds 4 to Cast For Season 2

Peacock Announces Programming for SDCC 2024

First Look at Peacock's Horror-Thriller Series Teacup

James Wan attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Night Swim" on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.; Yvonne Strahovski attends the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Scrambled' on January 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Join executive producers James Wan and Ian McCulloch and stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer for an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock and Atomic Monster’s upcoming original horror series Teacup - a terrifying tale following a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.

WHEN: 1:45 - 2:45 p.m. PT

WHERE: Ballroom 20

Behind-the-action of Peacock's Gladiator Epic Those About to Die

Those About To Die. Photo: Peacock

Dive into the Roman Empire's explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties as featured in Those About To Die with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Peacock series alongside executive producer/director Roland Emmerich and stars Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Moe Hashim, Jojo Macari, and Dimitri Leonidas.

WHEN: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Ballroom 20

Those About to Die: The Chariot Race

Those About to Die: The Chariot Race Activation Photo: Peacock

Immerse yourself in the glory of Ancient Rome at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with Peacock's "Those About To Die: The Chariot Race." Step inside the betting tavern, join one of the coveted factions and experience the adrenaline thrill of the chariot race itself. Inspired by the new Original series, Peacock’s in-world activation will bring the ancient “Circus Maximus” to life right in the Gaslamp District. Upon entry, guests will be divided into the five factions from the show and given the chance to whip a pair of reins to power their team’s chariot to victory.

To reserve your place and bypass lines, please register at https://peacockthechariotrace.com/. Tickets are available at no cost. Guests who have not pre-registered can join the standby line with limited entrance availability.

When:

Thursday: 12PM - 6:30 PM

Friday: 10AM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 10AM - 6:30 PM

Sunday: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Where:

170 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

When Is San Diego Comic-Con?

The 2024 edition of San Diego Comic-Con will run from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

How to Subscribe to Peacock

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

All 10, hour-long episodes of Those About to Die will premiere on Peacock Thursday, July 18.