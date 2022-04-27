Jared Padalecki updates fans on recovery following serious car accident: 'I'm so lucky'

Following the announcement of his recent car accident experience, Walker star Jared Padalecki took to Twitter Tuesday to update fans vis-à-vis the road to recovery. "Hey y’all!" he wrote, including a selfie with his daughter, Odette. "I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."

Padalecki's longtime Supernatural co-star — Jensen Ackles — was first to break the news of the vehicular incident while appearing at a fan convention in New Jersey over the weekend.

"He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat and he’s lucky to be alive," Ackles told the shocked crowd. "Not only that, but he’s home recovering. The fact that he’s not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car. There were no fatalities, but he’s recovering [and] he sends his love. That airbag packs a punch and he’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.' But he’s doing ok and he’s moving around. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love, give him a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon."

Padalecki currently headlines The CW's Walker, a modern-day reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. Developed for television by Anna Fricke (a veteran of Wayward Pines and 4400), the series was recently renewed for a third season. A prequel spinoff, Walker: Independence, scored a pilot order in February.

The network is also working on a Supernatural prequel centered around the young parents of Sam and Dean Winchester. Meg Donnelly (High School Musical: The Musical - The Series) and Drake Rodger (The In Between) have been cast in the lead roles, with Ackles attached as narrator and executive producer. Nida Khurshid (Station 19) and TV newcomer Jojo Fleites will play a pair of demon hunters.

First announced last summer, The Winchesters caused a short-lived controversy between Padalecki and Ackles, though the misunderstanding was quickly resolved between the two actors.

"I love Jensen deeply," Padalecki said not long after. "He’s my brother — he has been for many years, and he always will be, no matter what," Padalecki said. "He’s spent more time with me on camera than anybody probably ever will, so he knows my strengths and weaknesses more than I do, and vice versa. I respect his opinion."