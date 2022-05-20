Fast X's Jason Momoa will take 'Shots! Shots! Shots!' for new Universal action-comedy film

Jason Momoa's a busy guy. Last year he made his debut as Duncan Idaho in Dune, and this year he's both preparing for the 2023 release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and joining the cast of the upcoming Fast X. But despite his presence in three different major franchises at the moment, he's still finding time for other new projects, including a new starring vehicle at Universal Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa has signed on as both star and producer for Shots! Shots! Shots!, a new action-comedy film from writers Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, the duo behind the Netflix comedy The Package and the upcoming Home Alone riff Stoned Alone. Momoa and his producing partner Jeff Fierson are joined by fellow producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback. Rideback's coming off successful releases like Aladdin and The Two Popes and prepping the new Haunted Mansion film over at Disney, so there's a lot of producing power behind this project.

That said, the plot of Shots! Shots! Shots! is being kept secret for now, and no other casting or behind-the-camera talent has been announced just yet. The film is described as an action-comedy story in the vein of James Cameron's classic True Lies, with elements of Liam Neeson's and The Lost City, the recent adventure romcom starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. That all suggests Momoa as a cool Dad or cool husband/boyfriend type who goes on some sort of rescue mission, but at the moment we only have the list of influences to really go on.

Shots! Shots! Shots! comes at a particularly exciting time for Momoa thanks to a blend of franchise work and upcoming new projects. He's set to play a villain in Fast X alongside the likes of Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, he's about to return as Aquaman, and he recently landed a starring role in the upcoming adaptation of the beloved video game Minecraft. Plus, he's still set to co-star in Netflix's Slumberland, an adaptation of Winsor McKay's Little Nemo strips that's set to hit the streamer later this year. With all that going on, it's a wonder he's still got time for more, but it'll be great to see him stepping into pure action movie territory soon.

Shots! Shots! Shots! does not yet have a release date.