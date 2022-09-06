Jason Momoa goes clean cut, shaves off trademark long hair to raise awareness for environmental cause

If you know someone who's not sure who Jason Momoa is, you might say something like "That guy from Game of Thrones with the long hair," or "That guy who played Aquaman with the long hair" to get them to recognize who you're talking about. Momoa's long locks have been one of his trademarks for years, through several phases of his long and still-expanding career. Now they're gone, and Momoa wants to tell you why.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday, Momoa revealed that he was in the process of getting all of his famous hair cut off, holding up a pair of braids that had already been chopped off his head. While a stylist worked with clippers to get the rest of the hair trimmed down, Momoa looked visibly stunned by the feeling of suddenly short hair, and at one point even noted "I've never even felt the wind right here" while pointing to the side of his head just above his ear.

The actor went on to explain that he was shaving off all of his trademark hair to raise awareness of the lingering environmental threat of "single-use plastics," after noticing some especially dirty conditions around his home state of Hawaii.

"I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad," Momoa said. "Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous."

If you're looking for a connection between Momoa's hair and plastics, well, there isn't a direct one. But the actor knew that chopping off all of his hair would net some attention on social media, so he did it while delivering a message that's important to him. Now, it'll be interesting to see where we see Momoa's newly shortened head of hair pop up in future projects. He's already completed filming on the upcoming Fast X and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but there are plenty of other projects on the horizon. And who knows? Maybe he'll get attached to his newly shortened locks.

In the meantime, do what you can to stop using single-use plastics. Momoa shouldn't have to come back and shave his beard too.