John Carpenter’s smoking ‘Firestarter’ soundtrack will get you fired up for the new film

We can now listen to an original track from Firestarter, and it sounds properly spooky.

The upcoming Firestarter reboot looks like a properly terrifying time, and we now know that it will sound suitably creepy as well. Today one of the film’s original tracks, "Firestarter End Titles" — composed by none other than horror legend John Carpenter — was released, and it will give you goosebumps.

Give it a listen below:

That song is smokin’! Carpenter also tweeted out about his new soundtrack, and said that the digital version will be available on Friday, May 13, the day the film comes out in theaters and on Peacock, with physical versions on vinyl, CD, and cassette formats available on Oct. 14.

The Firestarter soundtrack I composed with @DDaviesMusic and @Ludrium out digitally w/ the film on 5/13 via @BackLotMusic and physically on 10/14 on @SacredBones Pre-order a copy of the record & listen to the track Firestarter (End Titles) today! https://t.co/6ETU4e2R72 pic.twitter.com/MPKTxz9Sx5 — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) April 21, 2022

John's son, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies also worked on the original score. The three are also composers for the Halloween franchise. And the Halloween ties continue in this film, as the screenplay was written by Scott Teems, who also wrote Halloween Kills.

"The Firestarter soundtrack utilizes some of the best elements of Carpenter's famous musical repertoire and charts exciting new territory. The tracks range from fist pumping sci-fi anthems to slow reverb drenched piano ballads and each utilizes a variety of sonic applications," according to the soundtrack's press release. "Skulking beats, skittering synths, crushing guitars and an ever-lurking echo come together to create an album that is atmospheric and also deeply melodic, cohesive, and eclectic. These three musicians are all working at the peak of their individual and collaborative creativity and this soundtrack further solidifies them as masters of the craft."

Firestarter original soundtrack cover art Photo: Universal Pictures/Sacred Bones Records/Back Lot Music

Firestarter is based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King and centers around a young girl named Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) who gains psychokinetic powers. The upcoming Blumhouse/Universal film is the second feature adaptation of the story, following the 1984 movie that starred Drew Barrymore as Charlie.

“Firestarter is dealing with psychic powers and how a little kid with this crazy ability can really become something complicated for her parents,” director Keith Thomas (The Vigil) previously told SYFY WIRE. “When I came on board, we dug into the characters more, spending more time with Charlie and Andy [played by Zac Efron] and [Andy's wife] Vicki [Sydney Lemmon]."

Thomas has also promised that the film will be “a little more emotionally rich” than the 1984 film, and that the upcoming movie is “very raw, very emotional, very tense.”

In addition to Armstrong, Efron, and Lemmon, the film stars Michael Greyeyes, Gloria Reuben, Tina Jung, Lanette Ware, and Danny Waugh. The film is being produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and Akiva Goldsman for Weed Road Pictures.

Firestarter will blaze its way into theaters and onto Peacock on Friday, May 13.