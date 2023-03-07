Does 'John Wick 4' live up to the hype? First reactions call it 'one of the greatest action movies ever made'

Can the John Wick franchise sustain itself four entries deep? The answer seems to be a resounding "YES!!!" First reactions to Chapter 4 (in theaters later this month) are now online and not only do they say that the film is a worthy addition to the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, but they also describe it as one of the best action adventure flicks to ever come out of the Hollywood blockbuster machine.

"One of the greatest action movies ever made, #JohnWick4 tops all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope & stakes, countless astonishing set pieces, hard to fathom it’s all contained within one film," tweeted Awards Ace Editor-in-Chief Erick Weber, awarding the film a 9.5 out of 10. "Bill Skarsgård slays, a hellaciously thrilling franchise finish (?)."

Film journalist Vanessa Armstrong declared: "#JohnWick4 is the best movie I've seen in ages! It's like a Greek epic that's, yes, full of unparalleled action (and guns), and the set pieces are phenomenal. But it's also about relationships and love. What a breathtaking, heartrending story! I can't wait to see it again."

While the movie clocks in at nearly 3 hours long, early audiences don't seem to mind. Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend, for instance, went in with reservations about the lengthy runtime, "but the movie earns it," he proclaimed. "It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP."

"#JohnWick4's three-hour runtime makes so much sense when you're going *that* hard," agreed Consequence's Liz Shannon Miller. "The third act alone... just glorious."

"I thought "damn! he ain't gonna be in john wick 5" so many times during john wick 4, but especially during the 40+ min mad dash home stretch. total blast, wears its length well," tweeted Variety's J. Kim Murphy.

With the titular assassin on a globe-trotting mission to eradicate the High Table once and for all, "the body count is more than the previous three installments combined," teased Sean Tajipour of Nerdtropolis. "Keanu Reeves, as John Wick, once again does not hold back and is a force to be reckoned with. This film takes you around the world and delivers the most mind-blowing fights and action scenes in a genre-bending epic that is Heart Pounding and Thrilling!"

Director Chad Stahelski, meanwhile, "makes every frame count," said Collider features editor Therese Larson, who confessed a yearning to see the sequel again, despite the fact that she's not a big action fan. "Yes, it’s ridiculous. Yes, it’s video game logic. Yes, it’s extra as hell. Yes, I will be watching again!"

"#JohnWick4 is a bloody good time," added Insider's Kirsten Acuna. "Great action and fight sequences. Donnie Yen is an INCREDIBLE addition to the franchise. He's a highlight of the film. Lots of surprises in this one that's going to deliver a divisive ending. See this one in IMAX."

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits the big screen Friday, March 24.

