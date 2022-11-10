It's freedom or death for Keanu Reeves in latest trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

We're not done with 2022 movies just yet, but John Wick: Chapter 4 is already shaping up to be one of 2023's biggest releases, and now the trailer for the much-anticipated new installment in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise is here to cement the film as one of our most-anticipated of next year.

When we last left John (Reeves), he'd just faced down the High Table's armed emissaries alongside Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick) after the Table chose to deconsecrate the Continental hotel as vengeance for harboring John. That fight didn't go quite the way the High Table wanted it to, so as a bargaining chip for his own life, Winston shot John off the hotel's rooftop, seemingly killing the world's greatest assassin. But of course, John doesn't die so easily, and when we last left him, he was in the wind, on the run once again from the Table and headed back into the arms of the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), who has his own issues with the Table leadership.

All of which brings us to the trailer for Chapter 4. John, still very much alive, is trying to find a path forward that allows him to escape with his life, and he thinks he might have finally found it. If he wins his next battle, the High Table will grant him ultimate freedom, finally giving him a second chance at the violence-free life he tried to choose after the death of his wife years ago. But it's not going to come easy, and if he's going to make it out alive, John must face a frightening new foe (Bill Skarsgard) and his own family history in a globe-hopping shoot-em-up extravaganza.

Check out the trailer below:

As with previous John Wick films, Chapter 4 will serve as both a reunion of franchise faithful and a showcase for newcomers as both allies and enemies of Wick himself. Director Chad Stahelski has returned to the franchise for the fourth time, co-writer Shay Hatten is back for a second installment, and action movie titans like Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada have joined the cast to add to the might of the ensemble. It all adds up to a movie action fans will not want to miss.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters March 24, 2023.

If you want to see more from the John Wick universe, the spinoff series The Continental is coming to Peacock.