'Hysteria!': Julie Bowen joins Peacock's Satanic Panic series from 'D&D' directors

A new look at the Satanic Panic of the 1980s is coming soon to Peacock.

Peacock's new thriller series Hysteria!, set amid the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, is moving forward with a major star. The streamer announced Tuesday that Julie Bowen, best known for her role on the long-running sitcom Modern Family, has joined the cast of the upcoming series, which will serve as part coming-of-age drama and part thriller focused on an unforgettable period of American mass hysteria.

Written by Matthew Scott Kane (Stitchers), Hysteria! boasts a bevy of behind-the-camera talent that also includes executive producers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, fresh off the success of their film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who gave us hits like Kong: Skull Island, is on board to direct the first episode.

Hysteria! emerged last summer with a straight-to-series order at Peacock, indicating some real confidence in the premise which builds on a very well-known period in American pop culture history. The show will follow a heavy metal band trying to make it through high school as outcasts in a world automatically skeptical of everything they stand for. When a local football star goes missing, the band sees an opportunity to use the looming "Satanic Panic" of the case to drum up publicity for their music, using their town's own fear as fuel for their success. Of course, playing with fire just might get you burned, and soon all the strange happenings in town start to lead directly back to the band.

Bowen will play Linda Campbell, the mother of one of these teenage outcasts, who starts to experience possibly supernatural occurrences around town that make her think twice about her son's lifestyle. Is she just imagining things, or is the threat of Satanism really on the rise in her town?

Hysteria! does not yet have a release date, but now that Bowen has signed on in a major role, we can expect more news about the show in the coming weeks and months. We can't wait to see how this one turns out.

