Peacock orders Satanic Panic thriller 'Hysteria!' from 'Dungeons & Dragons' directors

(L-R) Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley attend the Paramount Pictures and eOne's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" red carpet at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

If you enjoyed the Eddie Munson storyline in the latest season of Stranger Things (and let's be honest, who didn't?) then you're going to love Peacock's Hysteria!, which received a straight-to-series order Friday. Described by the streaming platform as a "coming-of-age thriller" set against the backdrop of the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, the upcoming show hails from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves filmmakers, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who are on board as directors and executive producers.

Their involvement is rather fitting, given how those caught in the upswell of fear tried to malign D&D as an evil game that warped the minds of young people and brainwashed them into committing unspeakable acts on behalf of demonic forces.

The story of Hysteria! picks up in the late '80s when a popular varsity quarterback suddenly disappears without a trace. Interest in the occult is on the rise and, seeing an opportunity to build up their reputation, a local high school band comprised of outcasts tries to rebrand themselves as a heavy metal band inspired by the Devil himself. This turns out to be rather ill-advised when a string of murders, kidnappings, and alleged supernatural activity places all suspicion onto them.

“Our upcoming thriller series Hysteria! will explore the complex world of the Satanic Panic, set amidst ‘80s nostalgia, mystery, heavy metal, and an all-American setting,” Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner on this fresh, coming-of-age story led by writer Matthew Scott Kane, executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Good Fear, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a compelling original series for Peacock viewers.”

"This nail-biting thriller dives into a mass moral panic and all the fears, desires, anger and dread that led to these dark days," added Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. "Matthew's script is original, intriguing, and perfectly captures the frenetic energy of the Satanic Panic. We can't wait for audiences to experience the show on Peacock."

Writer Matthew Scott Kane (a veteran of Annabelle Comes Home, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and American Horror Story) will executive produce alongside Chris Bender (Mulan) and Jake Weiner (Under the Silver Lake) of Good Fear. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces, with Scott Stoops credited as a supervising producer.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves braves the big screen on March 3, 2023.

Suddenly in the mood for some suspenseful thrillers? Head over to Peacock and stream away!