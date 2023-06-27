Want to Visit Jurassic Park? Universal & Amblin Announce Jurassic Park Experience For San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Dino-sized festivities for Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary will continue into next month at San Diego Comic-Con with an immersive installation inspired by the game-changing blockbuster. It's the absolute perfect setting, given the fact that John Hammond's greedy nephew, Peter Ludlow (Arliss Howard), tried to set up a version of the park in San Diego before a fully-grown Tyrannosaurus rex terrorized the Southern California town and devoured Jurassic Park/The Lost World screenwriter David Koepp.

Organized by Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment — they spared no expense, course! — the two-day experience set to be held between July 21 and July 22 recreates iconic moments from the 1993 original, including the Dilophosaurus attack and Donald Gennaro's ill-fated trip to the restroom just outside the T. rex paddock. As the great and powerful Ian Malcolm once said: "When you gotta go, you gotta go." The good news is that you can void your bladder here and live to tell the tale.

And if the grisly sight of genetically-engineered abominations snacking on human flesh makes you hungry for some reason, there will be plenty of dino-nuggies (courtesy of John Soules) nearby to satiate one's inner Velociraptor. Once you've filled up on those scrumptious prehistoric victuals, be sure to stop by the Visitor's Center for a plethora of exclusive 30th anniversary merchandise.

Get a sneak peek at the Jurassic Park experience coming to SDCC 2023

Photo: Universal

Photo: Universal

"The legacy of Jurassic Park is felt across the world," Melissa Rodriguez, VP of Franchise Strategy for Universal Products & Experiences, said in a statement earlier this year. "The film has stayed entrenched in the hearts and minds of viewers since its initial release 30 years ago, while also delighting new fans every year. We’re looking forward to celebrating the footprint this film has left on fans globally through special events, unique merchandise, games and more!"

The Jurassic Park installation will run from July 21-22 between 10am - 8pm PST at San Diego Comic-Con International. Tickets are completely free and can be reserved this coming Thursday (June 29) at 9am PST // 12pm EST.

Additional details on the limited event are scheduled to drop within the coming weeks. SDCC 2023 runs from July 20-23.

Jurassic Park is now streaming on Peacock along with The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominionare available to purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.