Jurassic Park Turns 30: Chomp into the Monstrous Merch Celebrating the Dino-sized Anniversary

From dino sunglasses to classic LEGO sets, there's something for every super fan to celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary this summer.

If you're a Jurassic Park stan, this June is your month! The Steven Spielberg directed classic (now streaming on Peacock!) dropped 30 years ago in U.S. theaters, and it's remained a revered film in the pop culture lexicon ever since. Not to mention propelling actors Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm) into global stardom.

This being a big birthday year for the movie and characters, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are opening up the Jurassic Park floodgates with new merchandise that celebrates the film and its characters. From exclusives at the Universal Studios theme parks to collaborations with known brands, there's something for everyone.

RELATED: Where the kids of 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World' are now

To make it easy to plan your retail attack, SYFY WIRE has assembled many of the items you can buy this #JurassicJune, and some items yet to come later this year.

Check Out Some Amazing Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collectibles

Universal Studios Theme Park Exclusives

Merchandise and movie replicas are seen on display at the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store, opening May 26 at Universal Studios Florida. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort/YouTube

If you're visiting Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, or Universal Studios Hollywood, there will be Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary exclusive items that can only be purchased on location. And if you're visiting Universal Orlando, there's even a dedicated Jurassic Park Pop-Up store that is wall-to-wall theming and merch collecting both park exclusives and the broader 30th anniversary line of items. There's everything from shirts and socks to toys and bags. And there's even a Japanese inspired section with unique designs and messaging.

Shirts and bags are seen on display at the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store, opening May 26 at Universal Studios Florida. Photo: Universal Orlando Resort/YouTube

Jurassic Park Action Figures

Jurassic Park Electronic Real Feel Tyrannosaurus Rex (Target Exclusive) Photo: Mattel/Target

Mattel is going big with it's Jurassic Park retro line of action figures and play sets based, and inspired by moments in the movie. Look for 15 different figures in their all-new "Classic Collector" line available at retailers like Target. Plus, there's also a 30th Anniversary plush line including those decidedly non-cuddly Dilophosaurus. There are also play packs featuring the film's classic characters and their dino foes bundled together. Who doesn't want Dr. Malcolm with wings?

Jurassic Park Dr. Ian Malcolm Glider Escape Pack (Target Exclusive) Photo: Mattel/Target

Jurassic Park Funko

Funko Pop! Sized Pins - Jurassic Park - Dr. Ian Malcolm Photo: Funko

Funko is coming at the Jurassic Park anniversary with an array of different products including their enamel Pop! Sized pin collectibles featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm and glow in the dark versions of Mr. DNA, Dr. John Hammond, and the OG velociraptors. Each are available for pre-order now.

Funko Pop! Sized Pins - Jurassic Park - Velociraptor Photo: Funko

POP! Figure fans will also find new individual POPs and scenes capturing memorable moments from Jurassic Park. Target will have exclusives such as the Bullseye/Dr. Hammond mash-up figure. They're limited editions so once they're gone, they're gone.

Funko POP! Moments: Jurassic Park John Hammond Photo: Funko Pop/Target

Target also has the Funko POP! Moments exclusives featuring two parts to the Tyrannosaurus rex Jeep attack, with one side featuring the T-rex and the other side featuring Dr. Grant with his flare.

Funko POP! Moments: Jurassic Park - Tyrannosaurus Rex (Target Exclusive) Photo: Funko Pop/Target

Jurassic Park LEGO

Photo: Lego

LEGO is releasing new Jurassic Park 30th sets that will appeal to younger brick builders and adults. For kids there are four play sets which mark the first time some of of the franchise's dinosaurs and characters will be available in LEGO form. Less complex sets include Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape, Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush, Jurassic Park Triceratops Research, and Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery. And for adult collectors, there's the 693-piece Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack.

RELATED: Mattel announces retro toy line for 'Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary

Photo: Lego

Jurassic Park Collectibles

Jurassic Park Cryo-Can by Paragon FX Group Photo: Paragon FX Group

For the more high-end collector, Paragon FX Group has a movie prop accurate limited-edition recreation of Dennis Nedry's iconic Barbasol canister (aka "Cryo-Can"). Please note, there is no actual shaving cream in the can.

Official Jurassic Park TUBBZ Cosplaying Duck Collectables Photo: TUBBZ

For the rubber ducky fanatics out there, TUBBZ is making it so you can now own one that looks like Dr. Grant, a velociraptor, or a Dilophosaurus. At the very least, they look like pretty good deterrents for those trying to hog tub time in your house.

Jurassic Park "Tiki Finds A Way" Kunuflex Short Sleeve Shirt Photo: RSVLTS

It's summer, and to celebrate the summer blockbuster status of Jurassic Park, RSVLTS has an array of 30th anniversary apparel featuring Jurassic Park inspired prints on their popular polos and woven shirts. There are nine different prints, including a loud-looking Nedry shirt that he would surely love.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Dino Moon Glow Mini Backpack Photo: Loungefly

Loungefly is going sinister with their new bags and wallets featuring the classic Jurassic Park logo at night. The Moon actually glows in the dark, so this is a really fun summer accessory to take with you to the movies or on camping adventures. They also have a more traditional design with the logo and limited edition pins.

Tamagotchi Jurassic Park 30th Dinosaur Egg Photo: Bandai

Remember the Tamagotchi? It's still around and they've programmed some special Jurassic Park themed digital dino pet versions. Once you hatch your digital egg, your dinosaur may evolve into over 20 different other dinosaurs, and you can see great scenes from Jurassic Park while you care for and play with your new pet.

Jurassic Park Isla Nublar Tour 1993 sunglasses Photo: Goodr

Everyone needs sunglasses during the summer, so why not make them Jurassic Park themed? Goodr is launching a new line of limited-edition Jurassic Park sunglasses in 3 styles (T-Rex in the Rearview, Isla Nublar Tour 1993, and Bingo! Dino DNA) beginning June 30. They come with a fancy case and are perfect for riding the Jurassic World rides at Universal Studios.

Jurassic Park boxes Photo: niko and...

And if you're abroad or love international design, Japanese lifestyle brand Niko and...has introduced household items celebrating the Jurassic Park design.

Jurassic Park is now streaming on Peacock along with The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World.