Vinyl finds a way with Mondo release of Michael Giacchino's 'Jurassic World Dominion' film score

Break out those turntables, people! Mondo has another dino-sized vinyl release to celebrate the wide theatrical release of Jurassic World Dominion.

As of today, fans can get their hands on a double record pressing of the film's original score composed by the great Michael Giacchino (Rogue One, The Batman), who has lent his Oscar-winning musical talents to all three chapters in the Jurassic World trilogy since 2015. Produced in collaboration with Back Lot Music, the vinyl release includes brand-new artwork (illustrated by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative) depicting mega-predator Giganotosaurus and the mother-daughter duo of Blue and Beta. Director Colin Trevorrow — who co-wrote Dominion's screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) — provides original liner notes.

"Having been a fan of the series since the original Jurassic Park debuted back in 1993, I always jump at the chance to work on anything JP-related," Erickson tells SYFY WIRE. "Since many previous releases (mine included!) feature the T. rex and Raptors, the Gigantosaurus felt like the right way to go with the cover art. Integrating the world map into the dinosaur’s stripes is to illustrate that dinosaurs are spreading across the planet and the threat that spells for humanity. Working with the team at Mondo, director Colin Trevorrow, and composer Michael Giacchino was an absolute pleasure. They were incredibly receptive to my ideas and gave me total creative freedom, which I was so appreciative of. The only note that came in from Trevorrow was to shift the coloring of the Gigantosaurus closer to as it appears in the film."

Check out the artwork below:

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION Soundtrack Vinyl Photo: Music by Michael Giacchino/Artwork by Phantom City Creative/MondoShop/Back Lot Music

Photo: Music by Michael Giacchino/Artwork by JC Richard/MondoShop

As fate would have it, Giacchino's sonic tenure in the Jurassic sandbox goes back much further than 2015. Back in the late 1990s, he worked for Disney Interactive Division and DreamWorks Interactive, composing music for video games, including the adaptation of The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Director Steven Spielberg was so impressed with one of Giacchino's temp tracks, that he tapped the young maestro to score the whole game.

"It was for this section of the game where you’re playing the Compy and you’re running around the forest and all of that," Giacchino recalled during a Zoom call with SYFY WIRE last year. "So, I did that and [Steven] had asked to see me after the meeting. I wasn’t in the meeting, I was up in my office. I thought I was in trouble. I went down and I met with him and he was very kind and he loved the music. He was like, ‘You’re gonna score the whole thing?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ That’s where it began. I think it’s important in anyone’s career to have people that aren’t just interested in their own advancement. There are people in this business who look beyond themselves and look to help other people [to] make the moves forward and Steven was that for me."

That big break eventually led to Giacchino scoring the Medal of Honor game franchise, spearheaded by Spielberg. This, in turn, resulted in a longtime professional partnership with writer/director/producer extraordinaire, J.J. Abrams. "J.J. played the Medal of Honor games with his friends and that’s how he was introduced to the music and then he called me up out of the blue," Giacchino adds. "I didn’t know him before that and that’s how we got onto Alias together."

Mondo's vinyl release of the Jurassic World Dominion score is available in 2x 180 Gram color vinyl and 2x 180 Gram black vinyl. Both cost $40 a pop.

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theaters everywhere.