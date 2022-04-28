'Jurassic World Dominion' mounts a daring rescue mission in thrilling new trailer

The gang goes up against the biggest meat-eater the world has ever known.

New Jurassic World trailers, uh, find a way. Universal Pictures just premiered the second thrilling trailer for this summer's Jurassic World Dominion, with the footage providing a bit more context on the film's dino-filled plot. More importantly, it's not afraid of showing off some sick prehistoric action of dinosaurs fighting each other and snapping up unfortunate Homo sapiens.

When the daughter of Blue the Velociraptor is captured by greedy poachers, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) makes a vow to bring her back. Even the characters know how insane that sounds. "You made a promise...to a dinosaur?" asks a befuddled Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

The globe-trotting adventure also features the return of two more Jurassic Park OGs, Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). Not much has changed over the last three decades, including the rather dangerous tactic of waving bright lights in front of giant carnivores to distract them from trying to gobble down defenseless humans. Instead of a T. rex, however, our heroes square off against a Giganotosaurus, the largest predator that ever walked the face of the Earth.

Colin Trevorrow returns to direct the trilogy capper, working off a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). The script is based on a story by Trevorrow and usual collaborator, Derek Connolly. Of course, the overall cinematic IP can trace its roots back to the pair of novels penned by the late master of science-based thrillers, Michael Crichton.

Set four years after the events of 2018[s Fallen Kingdom, Dominion picks up in a world overrun by once-extinct creatures. Even Henry Wu, the brilliant and sometimes ill-intentioned scientist whose work helped InGen resurrect these animals, seems to be having misgivings about the whole thing. "We made a terrible mistake," he admits in the trailer above.

“What would these moves be if people made the right choices?” cast member Bryce Dallas Howard (reprising the role of former Jurassic World executive, Claire Dearing) mused onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week.

Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Dr. Zia Rodriguez), and Omar Sy (Barry Sembenè) round out the crop of returning cast members. Franchise newcomers are DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

While fresh to the series, Scott takes on the role of an established character, Lewis Dodgson, the shady BioSyn rep who bribed Dennis Nedry to steal dinosaur embryos back in 1993. Now, all these years later, BioSyn has its grubby fingers on dinos that have been captured by world governments. The company claims to use the animals for medical research, but there's something much more sinister at play here.

"This is a very different kind of Jurassic movie," Trevorrow explained to Empire last fall. "There's a lot of action and a lot of adventure. But the way that we bring these characters together and the effect they have on each other and how their stories collide — a movie where they're drawing closer and closer together — is just very exciting for me. Structurally, it's cool. It's different."

The director executive produced the movie alongside Steven Spielberg and Alexandra Derbyshire. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers. Jurassic World Dominion will take a bite out of theaters everywhere starting Friday, June 10. Tickets are now on sale.