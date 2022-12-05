Aw, here it goes! Keke Palmer hosts 'Kenan & Kel' reunion on 'Saturday Night Live'

If Good Burger 2 happens, Keke Palmer needs to be a part of it!

Who loves orange soda?! If you came of age between the late 1990s and early 2000s, then you better know the answer to this very important question. But if you're one of the poor souls who wasn't raised on a steady diet of classic Nickelodeon content back in the day, here's a small hint: KEL LOVES ORANGE SODA! Okay, maybe not so small after all.

In any case, the legendary comedy duo of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited this past weekend for a Kenan & Kel-inspired sketch on Saturday Night Live during Keke Palmer's first time as host.

Titled "Kenan and Kelly," the bit takes us back to the Rigby's convenience store as Palmer attempts to reboot the beloved sitcom into a more dramatic soap opera-type program. Not surprisingly, the results are hilarious, especially when Kelly unveils her character's signature catchphrase: "Aw, here comes the bus!" (a non-sequitur spin on "Aw, here it goes!" from the original show). Mitchell — who came up with Thompson on All That prior to their breakout series — makes a brief guest appearance, proving that he hasn't lost his taste for the orange-flavored fizzy stuff. IS IT TRUE?! I DO! I DO! I DO-OO-OO!

Check it out for yourself:

"That was awesome! Such a fun blessed night!" Mitchell wrote on his Facebook page. "Thank you @nbcsnl for letting me come rock with you all! Amazing cast and crew! Epic night with my bro @kenanthompson and Yo!! @keke you did such an amazing job as host!! You rock Sis!!! Super talented!"

"Big thanks to my brother, @iamkelmitchell for coming out to rock with us ... and to @keke for absolutely smashing it as @nbcsnl host!!" added Thompson on Instagram.

During the opening monologue, Palmer revealed that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct!" the actor joked. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low because I had a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me [saying] 'Congratulations!' I'm like, 'Shhh! Can y'all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower!' But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited, guys, I am going to be a mom!"

Saturday Night Live Season 48 continues next Saturday night with hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short.

