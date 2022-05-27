'Se7en' actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in London

The actor has been accused of sexually assaulting three different men from 2005 to 2013.

Actor Kevin Spacey attends his arraignment for sexual assault charges at Nantucket District Court on January 7, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images

By Jill Sederstrom

Actor Kevin Spacey, who has some 90 credits to his name including John Doe in Se7en and Lex Luthor in Superman Returns, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in London for allegedly assaulting three different men.

The Metropolitan Police announced the charges Thursday after being given authority by the Crown Prosecution Service to charge Spacey with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent for alleged incidents that took place between March 2005 and April 2013.

Two of the sexual assault counts are connected to allegations made by the same man, who is now in his 40s, who told authorities that the actor sexually assaulted him in March 2005 while in London.

Spacey, 62, is also charged with sexually assaulting another man, now in his 30s, in London in August of 2008 and penetrating the man without his consent.

He’s also accused of sexually assaulting a third man, now in his 30s, in April of 2013 in Gloucestershire.

The allegations coincide with the same time period that Spacey — a two-time Academy Award winner (for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty) —served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater, according to The Daily Beast. He spent more than a decade in the role from 2004 to 2015.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, told The Associated Press the charges were filed after the Metropolitan Police reviewed evidence in the case.

Police questioned Spacey about the allegations in 2019 after several men had come forward to allege that Spacey had sexually assaulted them.

Spacey is currently in New York City, where he’s testifying Thursday in a civil lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a party in the 1980s when he was just 14 years old.

When the allegations surfaced in 2017, Spacey responded by issuing a public statement coming out as gay.

The response was widely panned and Spacey was fired from his high-profile role in the Netflix series House of Cards as a result of the scandal, according to The Daily Beast.

Prosecutors dismissed separate criminal indecent assault and battery charges against him in 2019 after an 18-year-old teen accused him of groping him at a resort island bar.

A spokesperson with the Crown Prosecution Service told CNN that the latest charges against the actor can’t formally be applied until Spacey sets foot in England or Wales.

This story originally appeared on Oxygen.com.