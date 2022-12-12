Kit Harington says Jon Snow's 'not okay' after killing Daenerys on 'Game of Thrones'

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly," Harington said of Jon's punishment.

Jon Snow may have been accused of knowing nothing by former lover Ygritte on Game of Thrones, but he eventually learned a little something about pain and loss. Kit Harington, the actor who brought Jon to life, says that his character is "not okay" after fatally stabbing Daenerys Targaryen.

That shocking scene involving Dany, another of Jon's romantic interests, happened in the final season of the epic HBO fantasy series after she went all Mad Queen and used her dragon to torch innocents along with her enemies at King’s Landing.

Harington admitted at a Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles Sunday night that though Jon stabbed Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the heart, he broke his own heart as well. "Where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like ... I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay," Harington said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "He's not okay."

After Jon stabs Dany as they kiss in front of the Iron Throne, the powerful seat that she coveted, Jon is taken prisoner by Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), the commander of the Unsullied army, who's super loyal to the Mad Queen. In the end, Jon was spared a death sentence and instead ordered to rejoin the Night's Watch and head north of the Wall to spend the rest of his time.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly," Harington said. "At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte (Rose Leslie) dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly (Brenock O'Connor), and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and ... that's interesting."

Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long to find out how Jon's coping post-Game of Thrones. A Jon Snow-centered sequel series is reportedly in the works, with George R.R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series that the HBO show was adapted from, confirming that the show is in development and that the working title is "Snow."

And in the meantime, we've got the Targaryen-family focused prequel series, House of the Dragon, which has already been renewed for a second season.

