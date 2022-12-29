M. Night Shyamalan partners with Canon for 'Knock at the Cabin' VR experience at CES 2023

You too can explore the wooden structure that gives the film its name.

If you were hoping to explore the wooden structure that gives Knock at the Cabin its name, your chance has arrived.

Director and co-writer M. Night Shyamalan revealed on Twitter Thursday that he's partnered with Canon for an exclusive virtual reality experience that can only be accessed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (or CES for short) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once you put on the VR goggles, you'll be dropped into the remote forest, where the movie takes place. Not much else is known about the digital adventure, but we'd guess it involves trying to avoid Leonard and his band of apocalyptic fanatics.

Check out Shyamalan's teaser below:

RELATED: Knock! Knock! 5 things we learned from latest trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin'

Adapted from Paul Tremblay's award-winning 2018 novel — The Cabin at the End of the World — the film (out in theaters everywhere this February) follows a family of three, whose relaxing vacation in nature is suddenly interrupted by four strangers who claim the world is about to end. If the family wants to avoid the destruction of humanity, they must choose to willingly sacrifice one of their own.

Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth), newcomer Kristen Cui, Dave Bautista (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Abby Quinn (Little Women), and Rupert Grint (Servant) co-star.

Shyamalan — who adapted the source material with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman — produced the feature alongside Marc Bienstock (Old) and Ashwin Rajan (Wayward Pines). Steven Schneider (Paranormal Activity), Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (The Lobster), and Ashley Fox (Promising Young Woman) serve as executive producers.

"I’m drawn to things that take genres and bend them in new ways, or change genres from what you thought you were watching," Shyamalan explained to Total Film earlier this month. "The architectural twist is part of the fun of it. And as I’m morphing genres, I have to move up into more high-octane genres. If you cadence down, even if you do it really well, it has a certain reducing-of-stakes quality that the audience feels."

CES 2023 runs in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. Click here for more info on the show. Knock at the Cabin hits the big screen Friday, Feb. 3.

Looking for more horror to make your spine tingle and blood curdle? You can currently catch Jordan Peele's NOPE on Peacock. Plus, don't miss SYFY's hit horror series Chucky, which just wrapped its second season.