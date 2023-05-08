L-R: Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Adriane (Abby Quinn), Redmond (Rupert Grint) and Leonard (Dave Bautista) in Knock at the Cabin, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Image courtesy of Universal Pictures/PhoByMo

Learn How to Make Weapons For the End of the World in Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look At Knock at the Cabin

The end is nigh! ... Or is it? With Knock at the Cabin arriving on physical home media tomorrow (Tuesday, May 9, to be exact) from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, SYFY WIRE has gotten its hands on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes clip diving into the strange tools of the apocalypse wielded by Dave Bautista's Leonard and his ragtag band of fanatics.

The video in question features Property Master Robbie Duncan — who previously worked with writer/director/producer M. Night Shyamalan on Apple TV+'s Servant — as he explains the rationale behind the designs for each amalgamated weapon used in the claustrophobic mystery-thriller based on The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

Check out the clip below:

These items, Frankenstein-esque abominations made of everyday gardening implements, are not meant to harm the captive family at the heart of the story (more on them later), but are used as part of a bloody ritual of sacrifice among the apocalyptic zealots. Hopping on a Zoom call with us ahead of the movie's theatrical release, Tremblay stated that the weapons in the award-winning source material were meant to be a reflection of the idiosyncratic practices found within all religions.

"There are all these strange rituals where you’re like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ Some of the things some religions ask you to do don't make total rational sense," he said. "So I’ve thought the idea of having them build these super-strange ritualistic weapons for someone’s murder — whether it’s themselves or the family deciding to do something — was just a visually creepy thing. But also maybe subconsciously creepy because it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, the only reason they’re doing it is it’s ritual.’"

Here's a nifty rundown of the special bonus features that await you:

DELETED SCENES:

"They Need Some Time"

"Going to Church"

"Enjoying the Sun"

"Leonard Explains"

Chowblaster Infomercial - Enjoy an extended cut of the TV informercial from the film that features an appearance by M. Night Shyamalan himself.

Choosing Wisely: Behind the Scenes of KNOCK AT THE CABIN - Examine what drew M. Night Shyamalan to adapt this terrifying story, and how the relationships between characters were unlike any this ensemble cast had ever played before.

Tools of the Apocalypse - Explore the creation of some of the film’s most terrifying props and learn why they play such an important role in the story.

Drawing a Picture - See how M. Night Shyamalan envisions his shots in advance of ever turning on the camera, through his extensive use of storyboards.

Kristen Cui Shines a Light - Take a closer look at actress Kristen Cui’s dynamic performance as Wen in her film debut.

Written by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman, the film centers around a family of three — Eric (Jonathan Groff), Andrew (Ben Aldridge), and Wen (Kristen Cui) — who are suddenly taken hostage by four strangers while vacationing in the woods. The newcomers — Leonard (Dave Bautista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Adriane (Abby Quinn), and Redmond (Rupert Grint) — whole-heartedly believe that the world will come to a devastating end unless the family willingly decides to sacrifice one of their own.

Shyamalan produced the movie (the last project released under his exclusive deal with Universal Pictures before the filmmaker moved over to Warner Bros. earlier this year) alongside Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Ashley Fox, and Steven Schneider served as executive producers.

Knock at the Cabin is now available digital platforms and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD tomorrow!

The film is also available to stream on Peacock alongside other blockbuster releases such as Violent Night, Cocaine Bear, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and M3GAN.