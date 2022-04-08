'Legends of Tomorrow' writers rally 'renew our show' campaign as future remains uncertain

Late last month, The CW announced a long list of renewals for the 2022-2023 TV season, including new seasons for The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and several other series. One show that didn't make the cut? Legends of Tomorrow, the time-hopping Arrowverse sci-fi adventure that has won a devoted little legion of fans over the course of seven seasons thanks to its ensemble cast and constant sense of ambition.

To be clear, that doesn't mean Legends of Tomorrow is going anywhere. The CW hasn't renewed the show yet, but it hasn't canceled it either, and some network decisions take longer than others. Still, the show's absence from those early renewal announcements, particularly when the Season 7 finale had already aired, was enough to make some fans take notice and get a little concerned.

Well, the show's writers noticed your concern, and they're now out to do something about it. On Thursday, the official Twitter account for the Legends of Tomorrow writers room announced a campaign to encourage the renewal of the show under the hashtag #RenewLegendsofTomorrow. The campaign will kick off Monday, April 11, and will include both the show's writers and members of the Legends cast.

"Each day will have a specific theme/focus, all to drum up support and good vibes for a season 8 renewal," the writers announced. "Writers AND actors will be participating in the madness!"

Legends of Tomorrow ended its seventh season back in early March with a little under 500,000 live viewers, and a solid rating score of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. That's the same 18-49 rating as the Season 6 finale, and the viewer numbers actually increased from where the show stood as it ended its season last year. That, plus the show's solid online presence and a continued streaming audience, means it's not necessarily on the chopping block, something the writers reinforced with a follow-up tweet reminding fans that the campaign is more about promoting the show than it is about saving it.

While we don't think we're in trouble, we want to make sure the whole world (cough cough a certain network) knows what a special, weird little goblin of a TV show this is.



Keep an eye on that hashtag, and stay tuned for more details on all the fun stuff we're cooking up! — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 7, 2022

The official renewal campaign kicks off next week on social media. In the meantime, it might be good to remember what Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer told SYFY WIRE back in March.

"In a lot of ways, we’ve just kind of reverted to the way network TV has always been. It feels strange only because we’ve been living the last few seasons in this kind of unusual era where everybody’s fates were determined early, en masse, and largely on the side of returning with precious few cancellations,” he explained. “I just have to remember this is like what the first 10 years of my career were like. I’ve always worked on shows that were on the bubble, or their fates were not a sure thing. All you can do is tell the best stories you can. Hopefully we’ll hear soon, and we’re ready.”